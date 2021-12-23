Editor's Note: Learning to live a little differently

With the start of every new year, I can’t help but wonder how the previous one seemed to slip away so quickly.
I hesitate to use the word “regret” in thinking about the year that was, but I do get caught up in the “what if” and “if only” of how things might have played out during the previous 12 months.
What if I actually cleaned up that garage instead of tossing out only a few things in order to create a little more space to maneuver?
If only I made a little more effort to exercise regularly so I wouldn’t be frightened every time I step on the scale?
What if I combined exercise with cleaning the garage?
You get the idea.
In some ways it seems like the last couple of years shouldn’t count against us … that we deserve a do-over. The COVID-19 pandemic messed with our headspace and our lives. We’d really like those years back as we yearn for what we think as normalcy.
The political divisiveness and general cruelty often on display in our world today saddens as well as angers us. But we can’t blame all of that on the pandemic.
We still usually mark the transition from one year to the next with a glint of hope. We have that fresh slate; perhaps this year I really will diet and exercise like my doctor continually prods me to do.
This January issue of Waco Today has a focus on health and wellness. Hopefully it offers some gentle reminders that we need to get back into a healthier lifestyle instead of sliding into that well-used sunken spot on the sofa with the TV remote handy.
This issue we feature someone for whom exercise has changed considerably. Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek lost a leg last February in an accident. She has spent the better part of the past year beginning the adjustment to her new normal with a prosthetic right leg and metal rods in her left.
Jamie’s been in the magazine before. In 2018 she was part of a story about learning to surf at the BSR Surf Resort. She and her goldendoodle Jeter were on the cover of our August 2019 edition for our canine-focused issue and with her involvement as a board member for Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
This time it’s a much more serious story but one that is ultimately inspirational. She’s met and is learning from others who likewise are dealing with a new way to live.
We all can start 2022 living a bit differently. It may not be as dramatic or challenging as for some, but perhaps we can make it a little better?
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury knows life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, but hopes the gray clouds are few.
Phone: 254-424-7365
Email: ken.sury@wacotrib.com