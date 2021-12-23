Editor's Note: Learning to live a little differently

With the start of every new year, I can’t help but wonder how the previous one seemed to slip away so quickly.

I hesitate to use the word “regret” in thinking about the year that was, but I do get caught up in the “what if” and “if only” of how things might have played out during the previous 12 months.

What if I actually cleaned up that garage instead of tossing out only a few things in order to create a little more space to maneuver?

If only I made a little more effort to exercise regularly so I wouldn’t be frightened every time I step on the scale?

What if I combined exercise with cleaning the garage?

You get the idea.

In some ways it seems like the last couple of years shouldn’t count against us … that we deserve a do-over. The COVID-19 pandemic messed with our headspace and our lives. We’d really like those years back as we yearn for what we think as normalcy.

The political divisiveness and general cruelty often on display in our world today saddens as well as angers us. But we can’t blame all of that on the pandemic.