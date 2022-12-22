Editor's note: Life rarely follows a simple path

Sometimes life gets in the way.

I imagine we’ve all heard this phrase or uttered it ourselves. It’s generally kind of a depressing comment, which seems to say, “we’d much rather be doing something other than what we’re doing now.”

Not that there’s isn’t truth in that statement. When you’re caught up in the mundane parts of living, you yearn for the things that can shake you out of the doldrums.

Even so, “Life gets in the way” is a better sentiment than the “Life sucks and then you die” comment I’ve heard plenty of people spout over the years.

As I write this Editor’s Note, which is geared to this January issue of Waco Today, I am reminded that I haven’t yet finished writing the family Christmas letter I started Thanksgiving weekend. Considering that I’ve skipped doing a Christmas letter or even mailing out Christmas cards the last couple of years, simply starting that feels like a small achievement.

… but it will result in utter failure if you don’t get that done.

Sorry, that’s the nagging voice in my head speaking as my brain starts veering off on tangents. Focus on finishing this column, Ken!

It is an interesting dichotomy this time of year — on one hand we're looking toward the start of a new year (like clicking through our options for next year’s insurance coverage) and buying Christmas gifts while simultaneously reflecting on the year that was.

We write those holiday letters trying to encapsulate what happened during the past year, usually hitting the highlights — trips taken, milestones accomplished, babies born — not unlike how we Instagram (by the way, using “Instagram“ as a verb makes me feel icky) the good stuff only.

Do we really want to share the low points of the past year with our readers, even if the dark cloud overhead is an accurate reflection of our life at the time? We should be honest with friends and family, right?

But also true: Who wants to read a “Merry Christmas! BTW, my year blows chunks” holiday card? Bring me the Christmas cheer!

I can't help but think of another famous “life” phrase, this time from the movie “Forrest Gump,” where Tom Hanks’ titular character opines, “My momma always said, ‘Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.’”

No argument there. Sometimes you get caramel and nuts; sometimes you get a terminal disease.

Really, Ken? That's a morbid take.

I think perhaps I prefer these words, written by John Lennon for the song “Beautiful Boy”: “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”

That's an observation I can live with.