Each month with Waco Today we have a theme to our issue. Primarily, this is a good way to reach out to advertisers who get to share about their businesses in an edition that reflects what they do.

For some time now our May issue has been our medical edition, providing medical-related stories along with the advertising.

Medical runs a wide gamut. We’ve featured general practitioners, dentists, ophthalmologists, treatments and therapies, cancer survivors, and much more.

We have a good mix of stories in this edition, starting with the cover story about the partnership between Waco Family Medicine and the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network as they will have a new facility on Imperial Drive and take over the former Magnolia office building next to it.

It seems like it’s only recently we’re giving mental health care the focus it deserves. Plenty of people used to scoff when someone said they needed to “take a mental health day,” as if it was an excuse to goof off or be lazy.

We don’t think that any more. Mental health affects physical well-being. It will be great to see the good that new facility will do.

A couple of this issue’s stories developed organically.

I don’t really know little Marlee Harper, but I work with her grandmother at the Trib. I remember the concern of Ana and her family four years ago dealing with the uncertainty from Marlee’s liver condition and transplant. A lot of us who work together and family and friends attended a fundraiser at The Backyard to help with medical expenses.

A chance to share the happy results for Marlee and the importance of transplant donors seemed like a worthwhile piece.

The story on medical translations grew out of a conversation in the YMCA locker room. Dr. Matt Bierwirth, who is one of the early morning regulars like myself at the Waco Family Y, happened to be talking about his oldest son Gabe, who has used his Spanish-speaking skills to do medical translations remotely via computer screen.

My first thought was what a neat story about father and son who can work together in a different way. While we couldn’t work out the logistics with Gabe, it’s still an interesting story about its usefulness, especially with the rise in telehealth because of COVID-19.

The Go Bag story, meanwhile, was pitched by a PR firm around the time I was looking for articles for the issue. Its only local connection is the young woman with epilepsy is a Baylor student, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

A big thanks to Waco Cardiology Associates clinic manager Jenny Jewell, who helped me navigate the story on its TAVR procedure, and to JP Eaker, who coordinated access into the cath lab for photographs. It did require me being there at 6:30 a.m. and wearing what they call the “bunny suit” so I didn’t bring germs into a sterile room, but that was worth it for the photos.

Plus, Jenny brought me a Starbucks mocha for that helpful caffeine boost.

I do hope you enjoy these stories.