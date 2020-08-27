Editor's note: Missing Saturday morning cartoons

That said, I realize it was much healthier for my kids to be playing soccer games on Saturday mornings instead of parked in front of the TV with a bowl of Froot Loops and not moving for three to four hours.

Even the live-action stuff seemed awesome to me. I loved “Land of the Lost” (oh, why did Will Ferrell have to do that awful movie?) The “Shazam!” Saturday morning show I liked, but it doesn’t hold up well over time.

This being 2020, my mind floats back to a show I got excited about in 1972: Sealab 2020. Its premise: 250 oceanauts, science-minded families, living in a city under the sea and focused on the environment of our planet.

If Sealab did exist today, it might be the only place you didn’t have to worry about the coronavirus.

But 48 years later I don’t remember a lot about it beyond a pretty good theme song (which is, of course, on YouTube) and what I thought was cool-looking futuristic aquanaut gear. Apparently, it didn’t hold much appeal overall. The last two episodes of the 15 done never aired; a fact I didn’t realize until I read more about it on Wikipedia.