Editor's note: Missing Saturday morning cartoons

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, September was a special month. It was when the new batch of Saturday morning cartoons — and some live-action shows — debuted.
I really did go nuts over that. Back then, the networks even had special prime-time shows the week or so beforehand to promote the Saturday morning lineup. Those specials had me pumped for those shows, especially the many great Hanna-Barbera offerings.
Shows like “The Flintstones,” “The Jetsons” and my personal favorite, “The Adventures of Jonny Quest,” originally aired in prime time in the 1960s but I remember seeing them for the first time on Saturday mornings alongside “Scooby-Doo,” “Josie and the Pussycats” and “Super Friends.”
I kind of pity all those kids, including my own, who never had the fun of waking up Saturday morning to a cornucopia of animated shows. In the time before VCRs and long before Tivo I sometimes agonized over what I would watch if certain shows were on the same time.
It was beginning around 1992 when NBC ditched its Saturday morning animated programming with the growth of cable and the other networks soon followed. Sure, you could get your “SpongeBob SquarePants” fix and many other shows nonstop on Cartoon Network, and baby boomers could revisit older toons on Boomerang, but I feel like today’s kids missed out on a golden era of programming.
That said, I realize it was much healthier for my kids to be playing soccer games on Saturday mornings instead of parked in front of the TV with a bowl of Froot Loops and not moving for three to four hours.
Even the live-action stuff seemed awesome to me. I loved “Land of the Lost” (oh, why did Will Ferrell have to do that awful movie?) The “Shazam!” Saturday morning show I liked, but it doesn’t hold up well over time.
This being 2020, my mind floats back to a show I got excited about in 1972: Sealab 2020. Its premise: 250 oceanauts, science-minded families, living in a city under the sea and focused on the environment of our planet.
If Sealab did exist today, it might be the only place you didn’t have to worry about the coronavirus.
But 48 years later I don’t remember a lot about it beyond a pretty good theme song (which is, of course, on YouTube) and what I thought was cool-looking futuristic aquanaut gear. Apparently, it didn’t hold much appeal overall. The last two episodes of the 15 done never aired; a fact I didn’t realize until I read more about it on Wikipedia.
It saw a longer run parodied as “Sealab 2021” on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block of programming. That went four seasons, from 2000 to 2005. I haven’t watched the parody; maybe I should someday.
And for as much fun as I recall “Super Friends” being, “Justice League” and “Justice League: Unlimited” on Cartoon Network were well-done shows that I did get to enjoy watching with my kids.
One of these days we’ll watch those original “Jonny Quest” episodes I bought on DVD. That was a classic.
