Editor's note: Moving ahead toward better days

What a difference a year makes.

Each May, Waco Today does a medical-themed issue, and as I’m sure you recall, a year ago we were firmly in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our cover piece was “Heroes Amid the Pandemic,” a look at the health care workers who were tirelessly doing all they could to keep us and themselves safe from COVID-19.

My admiration for health care workers, first responders and others who put themselves in harm’s way with the coronavirus is unceasing. It’s been a long road, and we haven’t reached the end yet.

We were on the front end of the pandemic a year ago, with work just beginning on finding a vaccine. We were adjusting to having schools and many businesses closed. Events were canceled. Curbside and drive-thru pick-ups were keeping restaurants going.

We were processing the cancellations of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in which both Baylor teams likely would have made deep runs, if not winning it all.

High school and college sports were stopped and Major League Baseball was on hold. It wasn’t until July 23 that baseball resumed, with cardboard cutouts standing in for fans in the seats.