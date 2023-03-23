When I was in my 20s, renovating a house was about the last thing on my mind.

I was in the early stages of my newspaper career with a schedule that more times than not meant I ate on the run, worked most evenings, and found sleep when I could.

Apartment living was perfectly fine for me then. Consideration of an actual house didn’t come until marriage and looking down the road to having children.

That’s why I am so impressed with the subjects of our cover story: young adults Rebekah Elkins and Cody Ross. They are early into their careers, but they have a passion not just for living in a house, but transforming it into something that reflects their tastes while keeping certain aspects of the original look and design.

I can’t help but think that some of this renovation desire among younger adults has seeped in from our proximity to “Fixer Upper” moguls Chip and Joanna Gaines or any number of those home improvement shows that proliferate TV.

Nevertheless, actually rolling up your sleeves and tearing up a room makes anyone impressive in my book.

In the movie “Taken,” Liam Neeson tells the bad guys that he possesses a “particular skill set.”

My “skill set” or lack thereof, became evident in high school shop class. Tasked with a woodworking assignment, I chose to build something to store magazines, such as the Good Housekeeping and Reader’s Digest issues that otherwise piled up on the living room table. Dad’s Progressive Farmer magazine seemed to find a home either on the counter just inside the front room or his bathroom. Yes, much reading was done “on the throne.”

I envisioned a rather ornate-looking magazine rack with lathe-worked rods and stained wood to show off the grain. That proved more challenging than I expected, and I settled for a much more mundane, yet functional, design. My project grade was an uninspired as the final product.

But to this day it contains magazines in my mom’s house.

Basic handyman repair and minor plumbing work I can do. I admit to a certain degree of pride in taking apart the innards of the dishwasher recently to clean out the gunk that was keeping it from working as it should. Thank goodness for YouTube videos that walk you through it.

Bigger projects I wisely leave to the pros. Though I’d prefer to save the money by doing it myself, it always seems to take me three times as long as a professional would, with probably a third of that time spent at Home Depot/Lowe’s/Ace Hardware looking for that tool that will make the job easier.

Now I have a tool I may never use again.

Goodness knows I look around our house and find any number of projects that I could start. Maybe I’ll finally pull that pressure washer out of the box and put it to use.

Maybe. ￼