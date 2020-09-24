Editor's note: October baseball has different feel

October is the time on the baseball fan’s calendar for watching the playoffs and hoping your team ends up as World Series champion. While that still holds true this year, it’s certainly not going to feel the same.
As with everything else this year, the impact of the coronavirus drastically altered the landscape for Major League Baseball. Limited to a 60-game regular season with no fans in the stands, seven-inning doubleheaders, and putting a runner on second base to start extra-inning play … well, it’s different, for sure.
The Houston Astros have been fortunate in that the absence of fans means they don’t have to hear the boobirds in opposing ballparks upset with the lack of punishment for the Astros players in the sign-stealing scandal. Guess they can rest their voices until next year.
At least this year won’t compare to 1994, when baseball’s labor stoppage killed the entire postseason. But this is still going to be a weird one.
It will be a more packed postseason as the top eight teams from each league advance to the playoffs instead of the usual five. That should lead to more excitement, but I’m having trouble mustering the enthusiasm.
It’s felt odd trying to watch ballgames without fans in the seats, though the cardboard cutouts have been a great touch with some humor mixed in. The “Weekend at Bernie’s” cutout at a Kansas City Royals game was pure genius.
Perhaps once the postseason gets underway, I’ll feel differently. But that dark coronavirus cloud still hangs overhead, ever threatening a rainout.
Adding to my melancholy was the news of the deaths of two Hall of Famers in early September that I admired. First, there was the passing of Tom Seaver, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and heart of the 1969 “Miracle Mets.”
The first poster that went up on my bedroom wall was one of Seaver, raring back to fire a pitch in his Mets uniform. I don’t recall how I got the poster, but “Tom Terrific” and his pitching prowess earned a place on my wall despite being an Astros fan.
I talked my mom into letting me purchase my first pack of baseball cards in 1970 at the Ben Franklin five-and-dime store in La Grange. There was only one pack left on the shelf (at least that’s how I remember it). In that pack, now long lost, was a team photo of Seaver and the 1969 World Series champions, those Miracle Mets.
That Seaver’s death was partially COVID-19-related just makes it so 2020.
Six days later, we learned of the death of St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock, who was MLB’s all-time stolen base leader until Rickey Henderson surpassed him. Growing up watching Seaver and Brock in their prime in the 1970s rekindles fond memories.
May we soon return to capturing the kind of memories that make us all smile.
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury had little to cheer about growing up as a Houston Astros fan in the 1970s.
