Editor's note: October baseball has different feel

October is the time on the baseball fan’s calendar for watching the playoffs and hoping your team ends up as World Series champion. While that still holds true this year, it’s certainly not going to feel the same.

As with everything else this year, the impact of the coronavirus drastically altered the landscape for Major League Baseball. Limited to a 60-game regular season with no fans in the stands, seven-inning doubleheaders, and putting a runner on second base to start extra-inning play … well, it’s different, for sure.

The Houston Astros have been fortunate in that the absence of fans means they don’t have to hear the boobirds in opposing ballparks upset with the lack of punishment for the Astros players in the sign-stealing scandal. Guess they can rest their voices until next year.

At least this year won’t compare to 1994, when baseball’s labor stoppage killed the entire postseason. But this is still going to be a weird one.

It will be a more packed postseason as the top eight teams from each league advance to the playoffs instead of the usual five. That should lead to more excitement, but I’m having trouble mustering the enthusiasm.