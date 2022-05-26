Editor's note: Overworked mind, undercooked thoughts

Driving home recently at the end of a workday I made my last turn on the street toward my house, pulling down the visor to obscure the setting sun that was filling my eyes.

A bird was flying in front of me in the same direction I was traveling, but was only 2 or 3 feet above the road. It seemed out of the ordinary.

As I looked more intently, I realized it was a hawk flying low with a squirrel clutched in its talons. The squirrel’s little legs were flailing about in a futile attempt to escape. But this hawk wasn’t giving up its precious meal, winging its way higher until I lost it past the trees.

That poor little squirrel. Probably minding its own business, looking for something to eat, when it became a victim and soon-to-be main entrée for the creature from the sky.

Then I thought, “Oh, well. Circle of life and all that. Kind of cool to see.”

And my mind took an odd bend as I considered, “How often am I that little squirrel mindlessly going about my day when suddenly my world is upended?”

Next thought: “You are really going dark there, Ken.”

It was probably nothing more than weird musings at the end of a long day. But it does give me pause when thinking about how our minds work. Why are some of us more optimistic with a half-glass full mentality and others are prone to self-doubt and negative thoughts?

Is it our upbringing? Are some of us just “wired” that way?

I would hate to think some of us are predisposed to flying off the handle and berating people when things don’t go our way. But we’ve all seen plenty of videos, Facebook posts or stories of road rage and other outbursts when people don’t get their way.

I didn’t intend to make this a question about mental health. That’s too multi-faceted a topic to get into in the limited space here. Heaven knows there’s plenty of things in this world that give us cause for concern and affect our thoughts and moods.

You want to talk moods, take the temperature of sports fans. Many are hopeful that their team will excel each season, while others expect them to “screw it up” somewhere along the way. Maybe having a negative approach girds them against the possibility of disappointment should their team fall short.

If you aim low enough, anything positive might be considered a good thing.

Our minds are going to wander once in a while on some odd tangents. The challenge is finding that happy middle most of the time.

There’s yet another way to consider that situation with the squirrel and hawk: It’s one less rodent munching on my pecans.

OK, maybe that’s the darker thought. ￼

Waco Today Editor Ken Sury could experience nature on the National Geographic Channel, but it’s not quite the same thing as live in person. Phone: 254-757-5750 Email: ken.sury@wacotrib.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.