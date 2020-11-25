Editor's note: Searching for hope again at Christmas

Here we are, going into the final month of 2020 with most of us feeling worn out by this world.

I’m not planning to write another sad Editor’s Note; seems like we’ve had enough of those. It has been a challenging year, to say the least.

For those of us who try to live out a Christian faith, this is the time of year that should provide a reason for hope. The story of Jesus — particularly his birth — has great impact. Christians should constantly ask themselves “What Would Jesus Do?” and then live that out.

Maybe the joy that comes from living faithfully can be shared by providing help to those less fortunate at this time of year.

The pandemic has brought plenty of strife to this country and the world, but it’s our winning spirit and a desire to do good that should rise to the occasion and overcome the gloom. It may not be easy, and you can’t always tell if there’s a face smiling back at you from behind that mask. Just know that it’s there.

I appreciate the words and images provided in the 2020 Vision series that ran in these pages by Brian Townley (text) and Charla Holmes (photographs). Those were thoughtful messages we needed to read this year.