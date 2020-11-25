Editor's note: Searching for hope again at Christmas

Here we are, going into the final month of 2020 with most of us feeling worn out by this world.
I’m not planning to write another sad Editor’s Note; seems like we’ve had enough of those. It has been a challenging year, to say the least.
For those of us who try to live out a Christian faith, this is the time of year that should provide a reason for hope. The story of Jesus — particularly his birth — has great impact. Christians should constantly ask themselves “What Would Jesus Do?” and then live that out.
Maybe the joy that comes from living faithfully can be shared by providing help to those less fortunate at this time of year.
The pandemic has brought plenty of strife to this country and the world, but it’s our winning spirit and a desire to do good that should rise to the occasion and overcome the gloom. It may not be easy, and you can’t always tell if there’s a face smiling back at you from behind that mask. Just know that it’s there.
I appreciate the words and images provided in the 2020 Vision series that ran in these pages by Brian Townley (text) and Charla Holmes (photographs). Those were thoughtful messages we needed to read this year.
The series comes to a close with the end of this year. But we’ll explore the possibility of sharing more of those uplifting thoughts and images on an occasional basis in the future. Brian also shares his thoughts about the legend of St. Nicholas in this issue.
With this edition we also have the last Good Reads selection of books from Barbara Frank. She is retiring at the end of November as branch manager of the South Waco Library.
Barbara was asked to take over selecting a few of the new books coming to the Waco libraries from fellow librarian Mary Ellen Wright about 10 years ago. She expanded it from being just a list to providing details about each book. She has done a phenomenal job all these years providing numerous “good reads” for us to consider.
Thank you, Barbara.
We are hoping to continue Good Reads in some capacity as I think it’s a wonderful part of Waco Today and connects readers with Waco’s library system.
Perhaps when winter finally does arrive in the form of sustained colder temperatures you’ve got options on excellent books to curl up with.
Despite all the dreariness we’ve experienced this year, here’s to seeking renewed hope and a safe and merry Christmas. ￼
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury needs to take the time to catch up on his reading or the projects around the house that need to be done.
Phone: 757-5750
Email: ksury@wacotrib.com
