Editor's note: Seeking a merrier Christmas this time

Call it “ho, ho, hopeful.”

Christmas comes every year, but it doesn’t always arrive with the same level of excitement for us. Last year that was definitely the case as COVID-19 put a crimp in many of our holiday plans. Visits to Grandma’s house were either canceled because of coronavirus concerns or many of us took a chance, masked up and tried to stay safe, and hoped for the best while seeing family.

The Reason for the Season didn’t change either, but the opportunities to worship together during Christmastime were limited at best.

It was Dec. 11 when the Pfizer vaccine was approved. Most of us wouldn’t be receiving our vaccine jabs until springtime. And even after that, the delta variant provided new fears that were still weren’t safe enough.

Holiday plans were put on hold. New Year’s Eve parties were scratched through on the calendar.

While we’re certainly not out of the woods, the coronavirus danger has been waning. Getting children vaccinated and receiving our boosters is not a cure-all, but it certainly puts us in a better place.

Christmas activities are scheduled once more. Making that trip to see Grandma isn’t quite so scary. Listening to Uncle Joe’s bad jokes is another matter.