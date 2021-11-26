Editor's note: Seeking a merrier Christmas this time

Call it “ho, ho, hopeful.”
Christmas comes every year, but it doesn’t always arrive with the same level of excitement for us. Last year that was definitely the case as COVID-19 put a crimp in many of our holiday plans. Visits to Grandma’s house were either canceled because of coronavirus concerns or many of us took a chance, masked up and tried to stay safe, and hoped for the best while seeing family.
The Reason for the Season didn’t change either, but the opportunities to worship together during Christmastime were limited at best.
It was Dec. 11 when the Pfizer vaccine was approved. Most of us wouldn’t be receiving our vaccine jabs until springtime. And even after that, the delta variant provided new fears that were still weren’t safe enough.
Holiday plans were put on hold. New Year’s Eve parties were scratched through on the calendar.
While we’re certainly not out of the woods, the coronavirus danger has been waning. Getting children vaccinated and receiving our boosters is not a cure-all, but it certainly puts us in a better place.
Christmas activities are scheduled once more. Making that trip to see Grandma isn’t quite so scary. Listening to Uncle Joe’s bad jokes is another matter.
There are still other lingering results from COVID-19. Supply-chain issues may keep that desired gift item from reaching store shelves. Staffing issues at stores and restaurants could lead to frayed emotions.
We need to thank all those who have worked to keep us safe in these tough conditions. Doctors, nurses, hospital workers, paramedics, police, firefighters, nursing home and rehab workers … deserve our praise. The same goes for grocery workers and restaurant staff, farmers and ranchers for helping to keep us fed.
Let’s approach this holiday season with renewed gratitude.
Speaking of gratitude, how can we not appreciate Scott Drew? The coach delivered the ultimate present to Baylor fans with a national championship.
Drew arrived at Baylor University in 2003 when the men’s basketball program was at its lowest point. In 2021 he and the Bear program reached the summit. It came against the backdrop of COVID, which might have made it even a little sweeter because the sport was at a standstill the previous season with the cancelation of the NCAA tournament.
Drew is Waco Today’s choice for Person of the Year, not just for the basketball championship, but for the joyous manner in which it was achieved.
This month we also share the stories of this year’s National Philanthropy Day recipients. Their recognition was postponed by a year because of COVID-19.
Let their examples of giving and service set your mind for a Christmas that brings hope. ￼