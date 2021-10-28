Editor's note: Shatner’s space trip can ignite our hopes

One of the phrases used in the coverage of William Shatner’s brief foray into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocketship was “to oldly go …”
It’s a clever play on Shatner’s age — 90! — and the famous “To boldly go where no man has gone before” words uttered by Shatner’s Capt. James T. Kirk in the beginning narration of “Star Trek.”
Even if it was primarily a publicity stunt for the Amazon billionaire, the fact that at that age Shatner is healthy enough to hitch a ride to space and deal with 6 G’s of force is pretty impressive. He’s part of a growing though still pretty select group of humans to go into space.
That’s not counting those supposedly abducted by aliens, though whether they went into space as part of the abduction is probably a matter of contention. But I digress.
Shatner himself appeared to marvel at the experience of seeing the blue sphere of Earth from a vantage point that he only pretended with in the series and subsequent movies.
“I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened ... it’s extraordinary,” he told Bezos after landing back on Earth.
When I was young I had my own aspirations about space travel. I was 5 when man first landed on the moon, so I don’t really recall watching that, although as I got older and viewed subsequent landings I thought being an astronaut would be a pretty cool thing.
Of course, it was still dangerous. A fact that hit home for many of us on Jan. 28, 1986, when teacher Christa McAuliffe was among the seven who perished in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion. Then we lost seven more astronauts on Feb. 1, 2003, when Columbia broke apart upon re-entry.
One day space flight might become as routine for us as taking an airplane trip. But for now only the well-heeled can afford these excursions into space (unless like Shatner you’re offered the trip for free). Some people rightly question the costs involved with these prestige space flights when the money could be spent trying to fix problems here on the planet.
Some answers, though, might be found in the stars. It’s worth noting that many technological advancements we use today came through our efforts to get to the moon and explore space.
We have often stared at the skies wondering what’s out there and where do we fit within the vastness of the universe. Eventually we’ll find out, and it won’t be science fiction.
On a more earthbound note, this is always the year's biggest edition of Waco Today as we acknowledge our Readers' Choice winners
