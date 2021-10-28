Editor's note: Shatner’s space trip can ignite our hopes

Of course, it was still dangerous. A fact that hit home for many of us on Jan. 28, 1986, when teacher Christa McAuliffe was among the seven who perished in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion. Then we lost seven more astronauts on Feb. 1, 2003, when Columbia broke apart upon re-entry.

One day space flight might become as routine for us as taking an airplane trip. But for now only the well-heeled can afford these excursions into space (unless like Shatner you’re offered the trip for free). Some people rightly question the costs involved with these prestige space flights when the money could be spent trying to fix problems here on the planet.

Some answers, though, might be found in the stars. It’s worth noting that many technological advancements we use today came through our efforts to get to the moon and explore space.

We have often stared at the skies wondering what’s out there and where do we fit within the vastness of the universe. Eventually we’ll find out, and it won’t be science fiction.

