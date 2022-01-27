Editor's note: Skip the Netflix, give me some ‘Mannix’

There’s no shortage of programming to watch on TV and streaming services these days, but lately I’ve had a mini-obsession watching a show from my youth.
I am hooked on old episodes of “Mannix,” currently available on FETV (Family Entertainment Television) with two episodes each night following a couple of hours of “Perry Mason.” I suppose it’s not exactly binge-watching, but I have been recording episodes to view later.
“Mannix” had 194 episodes in eight seasons from 1967-1975 (thank you, Wikipedia). I was 4 years old to 12 during that stretch, so the recollections are a bit vague, but I thought Joe Mannix was one cool dude.
Mike Connors (real name Krekor Ohanian, an Armenian American) played the dark-haired, square-jawed private detective with the tough exterior, a heart of gold, and he usually got the girl.
The show grabs you early with its breezy, jazz theme song composed by Lalo Schrifin, the same guy who gave us the “Mission: Impossible” theme. It seemed like Mannix got roughed up on a regular basis. Every episode it seemed he was trading punches or gunshots.
The metv website reports that over the course of the show Mannix was shot about 20 times and knocked unconscious at least 50 times. The private detective business is rough.
For a private investigator, he had a mostly amiable relationship with the local police. Part of what I love about watching the series now is seeing the actors who played some of those recurring police lieutenants.
Larry Linville, best known to us as Maj. Frank Burns on “MASH,” played it straight as Lt. George Kramer. Kramer had a tie to Mannix’s secretary Peggy Fair as he was the partner of her late husband, who was killed on duty. Gail Fisher played Peggy, becoming the second African American woman behind Nichelle Nichols of “Star Trek” to have a prominent weekly role on TV.
Even more fun is seeing Robert Reed as Lt. Adam Tobias. We all remember Reed as awesome architect dad Mike Brady on “The Brady Bunch.” Interestingly, Reed appeared in numerous episodes of “Mannix” while also starring on “The Brady Bunch.”
Television budgets must have been tight in the late ’60s and early ’70s because the iconic Brady house also did double duty on “Mannix” in three episodes, according to metv. I’ve seen a couple of those episodes with that well-known staircase that descends into the living area.
If only Reed were in those episodes as well. That would be hilarious.
“Mannix” wasn’t the greatest show in the history of television; it wasn’t even the best TV detective series. But watching ol’ Joe crack the case while watching some well-known actors early in their careers (like a clean-shaven Sam Elliott) just feels right.
Now where’s that remote? ￼
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury winces a little every time Joe Mannix gets roughed up by some thug.
Phone: 254-757-5750
Email: ken.sury@wacotrib.com