Editor's note: Skip the Netflix, give me some ‘Mannix’

For a private investigator, he had a mostly amiable relationship with the local police. Part of what I love about watching the series now is seeing the actors who played some of those recurring police lieutenants.

Larry Linville, best known to us as Maj. Frank Burns on “MASH,” played it straight as Lt. George Kramer. Kramer had a tie to Mannix’s secretary Peggy Fair as he was the partner of her late husband, who was killed on duty. Gail Fisher played Peggy, becoming the second African American woman behind Nichelle Nichols of “Star Trek” to have a prominent weekly role on TV.

Even more fun is seeing Robert Reed as Lt. Adam Tobias. We all remember Reed as awesome architect dad Mike Brady on “The Brady Bunch.” Interestingly, Reed appeared in numerous episodes of “Mannix” while also starring on “The Brady Bunch.”

Television budgets must have been tight in the late ’60s and early ’70s because the iconic Brady house also did double duty on “Mannix” in three episodes, according to metv. I’ve seen a couple of those episodes with that well-known staircase that descends into the living area.

If only Reed were in those episodes as well. That would be hilarious.