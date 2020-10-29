Editor's note: Thanksgivings like no other

So many things have gone virtual this year, from worship services to weddings to fundraising events (but at least they were able to do something; plenty had to cancel or reschedule outright). Are we headed for a virtual Thanksgiving?
It’s hard to imagine not gathering around the table on Thanksgiving with extended family and passing around the turkey and dressing and sharing stories. Will we instead have our families hunched around a computer screen for a Zoom visit with the relatives, or a multiple-person Facetime call?
The coronavirus has certainly put a crimp on travel this year and that’s expected to continue into the holiday season. Airlines have cut back on flights and many people are anxious about the idea of flying during this pandemic.
Even those who do travel to see relatives may have to alter their gatherings once there by spreading out or being outside (that’s easier to pull off in the usually warmer southern states than up north).
Plenty of folks will be struggling to find things to be thankful about during this COVID-19 year. People have lost jobs, lost family members and friends, dealt with disease personally, and felt anxious about going out in public.
Though the presidential election will have been decided by Thanksgiving (at least, that’s the hope), the deep divisions in this country won’t heal quickly. Nothing like getting family members with divergent political views together in the same house around the holidays. It’s a recipe for conflict and hurt feelings.
Macy’s is changing how it does its Thanksgiving Day parade because of COVID-19. For those of who watch from home it won’t change much. But it will definitely look different with no crowds gathered along the streets and the large balloons tethered to vehicles instead of human attendants.
After the parade and meal, will there be football games for us to watch? That’s a tradition in our home. We’ve already seen games postponed because of the coronavirus. Nothing feels like a certainty these days.
What is Black Friday shopping going to look like this year? I never enjoyed joining the throngs of shoppers in search of great deals, but lots of people have liked to take advantage of those deals. Online shopping may be embraced like never before.
No doubt retailers and the economy at large would welcome a robust — yet safe — spree of shopping.
Nonprofits more than ever can use our help in assisting the growing number of families struggling economically because of the coronavirus. But many of their efforts can’t happen the same way as before, making the challenge even greater.
Perhaps our biggest hope is that we won’t have another Thanksgiving like this again. Stay safe.
