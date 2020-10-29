Editor's note: Thanksgivings like no other

So many things have gone virtual this year, from worship services to weddings to fundraising events (but at least they were able to do something; plenty had to cancel or reschedule outright). Are we headed for a virtual Thanksgiving?

It’s hard to imagine not gathering around the table on Thanksgiving with extended family and passing around the turkey and dressing and sharing stories. Will we instead have our families hunched around a computer screen for a Zoom visit with the relatives, or a multiple-person Facetime call?

The coronavirus has certainly put a crimp on travel this year and that’s expected to continue into the holiday season. Airlines have cut back on flights and many people are anxious about the idea of flying during this pandemic.

Even those who do travel to see relatives may have to alter their gatherings once there by spreading out or being outside (that’s easier to pull off in the usually warmer southern states than up north).

Plenty of folks will be struggling to find things to be thankful about during this COVID-19 year. People have lost jobs, lost family members and friends, dealt with disease personally, and felt anxious about going out in public.