Editor's note: The road always comes to an end

Mortality. It doesn’t always stare you in the face, but it always lurks in the shadows.

We are all affected by the losses of loved ones and friends, whether it’s by a sudden illness, accident or heart attack that claims them, or the slow inevitable process that can come with disease.

My siblings and myself have been trying to find the best care options for our 83-year-old mom as memory issues for her are growing and she struggles with properly handling her diabetes.

I recently had my own little health scare. While I’ve gotten back into a daily routine of exercise and starting to lose some of that extra baggage I’ve carried for too long, I recently needed a biopsy for a small piece of my tongue.

There was a 1 centimeter section on the side of my tongue that was painful and looked like an ulcer, which I’ve certainly had before, but it wasn’t healing.

My dentist, Dr. Terry Lassiter, thought it deserved a closer look and sent me to a consultation with Dr. Jason Beck (who interestingly, was already chosen to be part of our cover assemblage for this Reader’s Choice edition) who also carries dual medical and dental degrees.

Six days after the surgery, the biopsy results came back and Dr. Beck said no precancerous cells were found. It was an answer to prayer. His best determination was that it was a “traumatic ulcer” that simply couldn’t heal or somehow kept being aggravated.

Nonetheless, it was a relief. But I feel lucky, because I have plenty of other friends and family who didn’t get good news from their biopsies. My mother has a bare spot on the top of her head that she has to cover when outdoors as a result of her cancer treatment a few years back. I lost my father in 2006 to colon cancer.

Notably, the Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball fundraising event returns Nov. 5 with a focus on pediatric cancer.

I also think of a friend, who has been in and out of hospitals lately with a variety of mystery ailments and no decisive treatments on the horizon.

You want to do more than pray, but if prayer is all you can offer, it’s still greatly appreciated. I know it was for me.

For all the fault one can find with Facebook, it is a balm when you see the outpouring of love and care by people who say that they are praying for you, and then rejoice when you share good news.

We’re all leaving this Earth one day. Embrace life while you’re here. ■ ■ ■

For as much as is in this edition, you might notice a couple of our regular features are missing. Lorrie Dicorte’s “Grape Expectations” wine-centric column wasn’t in last month as she dealt with numerous sick family members, while this month’s planned column requires a bit more research.

Melody Fitzgerald’s longstanding garden column will be online only for just this month. As we put this issue together with a maximum page limit and advertisements that kept coming in, we were squeezed for space. Please go online for Melody’s advice and ideas for winter gardening. ￼