Editor's note: Use that calendar for renewed focus

If there’s ever been an occasion that replacing the calendar on your wall or desk feels like a truly significant event, this is the one.

Unless you had family members get married (which was no easy feat in the time of COVID) or welcomed newborns for friends and families, there was little to be joyous about during 2020.

Even if we don’t enter this new year out from under the grip of COVID, there is something about starting with a fresh 365 days that can lift our spirits a bit.

January always seems to be the time we renew our focus on trying to live healthier. We join a gym or find other ways to start exercising more. We eat better meals with smaller portions. We cut down on the junk food and snacking (right?).

Part of that lifestyle change is usually because we had overindulged during the holidays and working off that extra weight is now what we have to do.

The challenge, as always, is not letting this renewed focus be just a short-term situation.

Frankly, that wasn’t easy for most of us during the past year. COVID-19 has sapped us mentally and even spiritually. I know my own motivations have felt diminished as we can’t do many of the things we were used to doing before the pandemic hit.