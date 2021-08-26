Editor's Note: When the nerves start getting frayed

Some days I can relate to that expression about being as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs.

We’ve probably all felt that to some degree since last year when COVID-19 swept across the planet, throwing our routines out the window.

Many of us focused first about staying safe, or adjusting after the loss of a job. Once the vaccines were available, the concern was how soon we could get the vaccine while continuing to keep ourselves and others safe from the virus.

I received my two shots of the Pfizer vaccine in March and April and felt pretty good about getting to go out again without a mask. Maybe I didn’t feel completely bulletproof, nothing is guaranteed, but I felt a lot more confident going out in the world.

Then just when we believed we were turning the corner, going on vacations again, gathering indoors without masks (for the most part), and making plans to return to something resembling normalcy, we are smacked with the Delta variant.

And the rocking chairs start moving again.