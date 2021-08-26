Editor's Note: When the nerves start getting frayed

Some days I can relate to that expression about being as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs.
We’ve probably all felt that to some degree since last year when COVID-19 swept across the planet, throwing our routines out the window.
Many of us focused first about staying safe, or adjusting after the loss of a job. Once the vaccines were available, the concern was how soon we could get the vaccine while continuing to keep ourselves and others safe from the virus.
I received my two shots of the Pfizer vaccine in March and April and felt pretty good about getting to go out again without a mask. Maybe I didn’t feel completely bulletproof, nothing is guaranteed, but I felt a lot more confident going out in the world.
Then just when we believed we were turning the corner, going on vacations again, gathering indoors without masks (for the most part), and making plans to return to something resembling normalcy, we are smacked with the Delta variant.
And the rocking chairs start moving again.
When discussing our plans for the cover story for this issue, we wanted to celebrate more or less a return to a pre-pandemic life this September. Schools and universities were opening again to students; we’d be filling the stands again at football games; joining other families at the movies; going to the theater and concerts.
That still could happen. But the way the Delta variant has shown up and is hitting even the vaccinated is concerning. As I write this the positivity rates for McLennan County keep going up and Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas was getting medical staff from outside the state to help with the rise in COVID-19 cases.
That’s the challenging thing about a monthly magazine vs. a daily newspaper. You want to stay as topical and current as possible, but when the story becomes a moving target and uncertainty exists, it makes for anxiety on whether the information you have now will still be valid by the time it gets printed and makes it to the hands of our readers.
We can’t be certain that the calendar events we have listed (and we now finally have a calendar section again that is more than a single page of listings) are all going to happen. I do think we have to step ahead with optimism, but continue to be cautious as we navigate this latest setback.
Like keeping that tail curled up around all those rocking chairs.
Hang in there, folks. ￼
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury thinks he may have gone overboard on the cat analogies, but because his family has two cats, he hopes to be forgiven.
