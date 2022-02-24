Encourage children to adopt healthy eating habits

• Try, try again: Toddlers and preschoolers commonly go through a phase of fearing new foods, however, most kids grow out of this. Try to be patient. It often takes time for kids to develop new, healthy eating habits.

Repeated exposure matters. In fact, kids may need to try something 10-15 times before knowing if they like it or not, and this can happen over weeks or months and through different preparations. To avoid food waste, start small. For a new food, consider offering just a few bites.

• Be a role model: Kids often look around them for cues about what to eat, and they look up to you! Let them see you make healthy choices, for your sake and theirs.

“The recommendations were designed to give parents, caregivers and the providers who work with children reliable information about what we know works,” Lott said. “However, our national policies must do a better job of supporting the health and well-being of children and families, prioritizing equity, and making healthy food available to and affordable for everyone.”

Story provided by StatePoint Media.