English Maids helps keep homes tidy

Let’s face it. Many of us just don’t like cleaning house. In fact, your mantra for such a dirty word as housework might mirror the thoughts of late comedian Joan Rivers.

“I hate housework!” Rivers quipped. “You make the beds, you wash the dishes, and six months later you have to start all over again.”

If words like Comet and Lysol sound foreign to you, there might be an option with English Maids.

Waco native and English Maids founder Kay English grew up in a military family and returned to Waco as a teenager and held various jobs in the area of health care for 30 years.

She was wanting a career change when one day, while doing her own laundry, she had an idea. It was an idea that came clean on the truth about household chores: Many people need help in this portion of their lives.

“After some thought and influence from friends, I decided there was a need in the community for a professional cleaning service,” Kay said.

Located in Robinson, the business serves Waco and surrounding areas, while the Belton office, which opened in 2011, serves those in Bell and surrounding counties.