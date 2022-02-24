English Maids helps keep homes tidy

Let’s face it. Many of us just don’t like cleaning house. In fact, your mantra for such a dirty word as housework might mirror the thoughts of late comedian Joan Rivers.
“I hate housework!” Rivers quipped. “You make the beds, you wash the dishes, and six months later you have to start all over again.”
If words like Comet and Lysol sound foreign to you, there might be an option with English Maids.
Waco native and English Maids founder Kay English grew up in a military family and returned to Waco as a teenager and held various jobs in the area of health care for 30 years.
She was wanting a career change when one day, while doing her own laundry, she had an idea. It was an idea that came clean on the truth about household chores: Many people need help in this portion of their lives.
“After some thought and influence from friends, I decided there was a need in the community for a professional cleaning service,” Kay said.
Located in Robinson, the business serves Waco and surrounding areas, while the Belton office, which opened in 2011, serves those in Bell and surrounding counties.
In 2005, English Maids was born, and word quickly got around at office water coolers, bridge tables and neighborly chit-chats that the business became a household name.
The community had taken such a shine to English Maids, that by 2009, Kay knew it was time to seek help.
Her daughter, Lauren English-Thurman, was a student at Texas A&M University working on a master’s degree when she got the call to help.
“The business had grown, and she was no longer able to manage it alone,” Lauren explained. “I decided to return to Waco to help her continue to grow the business and finish my master’s degree online.”
Lauren became director of operations for English Maids, responsible for day-to-day business duties, while mother, Kay, remains the owner and contributes as a consultant.
“Today, I enjoy raising quarterhorses, chickens and peacocks,” Kay said. “I spend most of my time with my grandchildren.”
Shining Through
English Maids can tackle the housework for those with long work hours or family responsibilities that make it difficult to keep a clean house.
Owning a business has always been a challenge with marketing and finding the right employees, Lauren said, but COVID-19 added a new level of concern.
“Customer and employee safety are a priority for the cleaning company,” Lauren said. “In the beginning, our biggest challenge was adjusting our cleaning protocol to protect our customers and employees while still maintaining a quality service,.
“Extra precautions such as special disinfectants that kill COVID within one minute of contact, wearing masks and gloves, and employee temperature checks were instituted.”
She added that many of these safety precautions remain in place today.
Basic cleaning services include dusting, disinfecting, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming of bedrooms, living areas, bathrooms and the kitchen. Deep cleaning services include the above, plus the cleaning of baseboards, air vents, blinds and cabinet fronts.
Additional services are available such as window and carpet cleaning, dish care and inside cleaning of ovens and refrigerators.
The business can provide cleaning at whatever schedule a customer wants, whether it’s weekly, bi-weekly or monthly.
Gift cards are available for that hard-to-buy for person in your life. Hint: Mother’s Day isn’t that far off.
Hosting an upcoming party at the house? One-time basic cleaning appointments are available. Just found out your mother-in-law will be paying you a visit? You might need the one-time deep cleaning option.
Housekeeping services also help the elderly age in place, taking a bit of the burden off other family members.
English Maids also does commercial cleaning.
Before employment, all cleaning team employees must pass a background check and undergo in-house training provided by English Maids.
Making a Difference
As a business owner, Lauren knows all too well life’s hectic pace.
“I enjoy helping customers and families keep their homes clean so they can spend their time doing other things,” she said.
Lauren acknowledged they have many customers who are physically unable to clean and rely on their services
“My biggest joy is knowing we are making a difference in their lives,” Lauren said.
The business happily participates in Cleaning for A Cause, a national program offering two free cleaning appointments for someone undergoing cancer treatment. English Maids was the first Waco business to participate in this cause.
Several years ago, Lauren and Kay learned just how important Cleaning for A Cause can be in the life of a cancer patient and family.
“We were at a chamber of commerce event and one of the waitresses approached us and told she wanted to tell us her story,” Lauren recalled. “She said we played a big role in saving her life and marriage by helping her maintain her household during the most difficult time in her life.”
By the end of their conversation, Lauren said they were all crying and hugging. A sparkling clean home is good medicine for the soul.￼
English Maids
635 Robinson Drive, Suite L
254-235-6373
Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.