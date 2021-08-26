Entertainment venues hope people continue to come back

Heading into the fall the world is trying to approach something in the realm of normal life again. That includes the entertainment many of us enjoy.
Football stadiums will be welcoming back fans. Concerts are being held, movie theaters have opened, and a new comedy club in Waco is under way.
The Backyard continues to host concerts and had huge turnouts for Nelly and Snoop Dogg earlier this year.
Live theater returned to the Waco Civic Theater and improv shows continue at Brazos Theatre.
The fall calendar is loaded with fundraising events again. Everyone is crossing fingers as the Delta variant persists that the shows can continue to go on.
Brazos Theatre
After going dark along with other live entertainment for several months with the pandemic forced closures, the Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q, has been seeing a great response to its shows.
“Our crowds have been amazing,” said Beth Richards, owner and director of Brazos Theatre. “We’ve been selling out almost every show we’ve had.”
COVID-19 admittedly took the wind out of the theater’s sails for months, but after restrictions were lifted the theater has returned to its mix of improv shows, stand-up comedy, a large drag show and its popular murder mystery.
Adam Wolf hosts a comedy showcase once a month and the improv comedy show is a regular monthly event.
She does want people to come out and enjoy the shows, but also to remain vigilant about the ongoing virus threat.
“We’ve had the vaccination. I think most who come out have had the vaccine, but to be cautious we highly encourage people to wear masks,” she said. “We’ll adjust as the virus is adjusting. Maybe that means spacing out people even more.”
One new addition since the pandemic has been adding an occasional Brazos Market, in which vendors and food trucks set up spots both inside the theater and in the parking lot.
‘It’s been fun to do,” Richards said. “It makes a little money and it gives vendors a place to see their wares.”
She said people who have lost jobs since the pandemic have been working for themselves and the Brazos Market has been a way to help them out a bit.
Richards said she’s been thrilled with the turnouts and hopes those can continue.
“People are coming out to be entertained again,” she said. “We are going to do what we can and hope for the best.”
For information on Brazos Theatre, go to brazostheatre.com.
Waco Hippodrome
The Waco Hippodrome opened up again for concerts in March after restrictions were lifted, and beyond a few hiccups with performers who had to cancel due to COVID, the Hippodrome has been an active place, said Aaron Konzelman, marketing specialist for the Hippodrome.
“We’ve had at least two concerts a weekend regularly and they’ve been well attended,” said Konzelman, a singer himself who earned chair turns from judges Blake Shelton and John Legend last season on “The Voice.”
The Hippodrome has gotten great performers, Konzelman said. Recent concerts brought in stars such as the Gatlin Brothers and Wynonna Judd.
“We’ve had a great response,” he said. “People want to get out again and be entertained. We’re seeing 300 to 500 people a show now. People were sheltered for so long they want to get out.”
He admits there are others who may still be hesitant to be in an enclosed place.
“Some of our older folks have been a little concerned,” he said. “But they’ll wear masks or they’ll buy seats farther back.”
September shows include Steve Wariner and John Conlee (a concert that was rescheduled from 2020), so he’s hopeful that attendance will continue.
For information, go to wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Waco Civic Theatre
The sound of children echoing throughout Waco Civic Theatre was a welcome change from a year ago.
The theater hosted five youth camps this summer after none last year. In 2019, the theater had two youth camps.
“That’s been great,” Executive Director Eric Shephard said. “The kids bring a sense of vitality and joy to the proceedings.”
Good crowds were in the seats for youth productions of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” at the theater and “Little Women,” which was performed at Waco High School’s Performing Arts Center.
In September the adults take the stage again with “Outside Mullingar,” a romantic comedy. “Ring of Fire” premieres in October.
Shephard described it as “demoralizing” for local actors not to be able to perform on stage during the pandemic shutdown, but is looking forward to the return of shows in the fall.
The theater was able to cut a lot of expenses that it otherwise would have had if productions were occurring, but there are still a number of fixed costs with the theater, he said.
“We’re so thankful for the organizations and groups that helped us to get back on our feet,” he said.
“We’re not running yet, but we’re walking.”
For more information, go to wacocivictheatre.com
SlapStix Comedy Club
Newest to the Waco scene is SlapStix Comedy Club, 6708 Woodway Drive, which opened the first weekend of July.
It’s the latest business venture by entrepreneur Kevin Gritten, who also owns the Champions Salon and Barber locations downtown and in Woodway with his wife, Lorraine.
The fact that it’s next door to the Champions Woodway site makes it easy for Gritten to swing over and check on how things are going.
Having a comedy club is something he wanted to do, he said.
“I’d go to a bar and they’d be doing standup and it’s not quite set up for that,” he said. “I’d look around and see little things where I thought it could do better and wanted to try that here.”
His plans with the SlapStix space eventually is to have it as a restaurant and place to hold events during the week while comedians perform every Friday and Saturday night.
“We’re getting some top-notch funny people coming in here,” he said. “People want to get back on stage. I’ve been amazed how many comedians are reaching out to have stage time.”
Michael McBrine, a comedian himself, is SlapStix’s comedy coordinator in charge of scheduling the comics for the club.
Just as technology helped people navigate the pandemic — hello, Zoom meetings — SlapStix has used it to improve the customers’ experience, he said.
Each of the numbered tables has a QR code, which enables patrons to use their cellphone to order food and drinks while the show is going on. Runners come out and deliver the order and slip back out without disturbing the performance.
“It’s been working out great,” Gritten said. “You don’t interrupt the experience by having someone come out to take your order and try to talk while the comedian is telling jokes. It’s enjoyable for the customer and the comedian. I love the fact that you can enjoy the show without being an interruption.”
SlapStix recently started offering improv classes.
“I think that’ll grow with time,” he said. “The thing with improv is that beyond comedy it can help people open up and be more sociable.”
“I want to bring laughter back to Waco,” he added. “I think Waco is in position now to support a comedy club. Comedy is something people need in their life.”
For more information, go to slapstixcomedy.com. ￼