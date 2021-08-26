Entertainment venues hope people continue to come back

Adam Wolf hosts a comedy showcase once a month and the improv comedy show is a regular monthly event.

She does want people to come out and enjoy the shows, but also to remain vigilant about the ongoing virus threat.

“We’ve had the vaccination. I think most who come out have had the vaccine, but to be cautious we highly encourage people to wear masks,” she said. “We’ll adjust as the virus is adjusting. Maybe that means spacing out people even more.”

One new addition since the pandemic has been adding an occasional Brazos Market, in which vendors and food trucks set up spots both inside the theater and in the parking lot.

‘It’s been fun to do,” Richards said. “It makes a little money and it gives vendors a place to see their wares.”

She said people who have lost jobs since the pandemic have been working for themselves and the Brazos Market has been a way to help them out a bit.

Richards said she’s been thrilled with the turnouts and hopes those can continue.

“People are coming out to be entertained again,” she said. “We are going to do what we can and hope for the best.”