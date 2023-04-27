It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: a medical emergency during the night and a quick trip to the ER without time to think or even pack for a visit that may last a couple of hours or a few days.

Lisa Ritchie, the mother of 19-year-old Baylor freshman Isla Ritchie, knows that feeling too well. Isla began feeling numbness in her arms at age 11. She was taken to a Houston hospital, where doctors put her through a battery of tests and misdiagnosed her with a virus.

Later tests at Texas Children’s Hospital identified the drug-resistant epilepsy, and a third doctor (Dr. Gretchen Von Allmen, a pediatric neurologist at UT Health Houston) performed further tests.

Von Allmen prescribed various medications and dosages before settling on a medical device called VNS Therapy, designed to prevent seizures before they start and stop them if they do.

The disease that had plagued Isla with one or two seizures weekly for over five years had met its match. In May, she will reach four years without experiencing a seizure.

Isla began the treatment in eighth grade. Initially, the seizures happened more frequently as her body adjusted to having the implants, she said.

But that lessened in frequency and severity over time. She had her last seizure during her sophomore year at Houston Christian High School.

Now at Baylor, she is studying entrepreneurship and international business (along with a minor in Chinese). In February Isla launched a business of her own, Go Bag, with her mother.

Inspiration

Lisa Ritchie said that resulted from her wanting to be prepared for those sudden ER visits.

“I started putting together a little bag of essential items we needed while at UT Health — like deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, face and body wipes, lip balm, contacts or glasses and a phone charger, to remove some of the worry for parents and guardians on hospital visits,” Lisa said.

“Later, we started giving the bags to friends who were going through their own difficult times — such as a sick child or a spouse with cancer — and have received a lot of positive feedback from it, so I told Ilsa we ought to start selling them to the public.”

Isla jumped at the chance to utilize her academic training and aid others going through similar trials. Ilsa is the CEO of the business and Lisa is the COO.

“Our business’s mission is to spread awareness of how intense ER visits can be while offering a vital product to everyone in case they have to make an unplanned trip there sometime,” Isla added. “To us, Go Bag is the perfect way to help others in our situation because we know exactly what they’re going through.”

The $22 Go Bag comes in a basic black mesh or one of four colors (red, dark blue, light blue and purple). They are considering making versions more personalized for men or women, as well as luxury and extended versions.

Go Bag has a website, www.gobagofficial.com, but as a new company without corporate sponsorship they figuring how to get the word out.

Involvement

The pair helped organize Purple Day on March 26, as Epilepsy Awareness Day to promote better understanding and awareness of epilepsy. Attendees were invited to wear purple in support of the cause.

“Right now, we’re learning how to connect with our target audience, and we would love to find a way to provide these bags directly to people in the emergency room,” Lisa said. “Our goal is to best meet the needs of people in the middle of a health crisis.”

They also are looking to find volunteers beyond themselves and Isla’s 17-year-old brother Kian to help pack the Go Bags for distribution.

“The biggest obstacle that I am facing right now is balancing all my workload with college, Go Bag, campus activities and my social life,” Isla said. “I used to not use a calendar for my events and what to do, but now I use it 24/7, and it’s helped me when overcoming my intermittent memory loss, a side effect of seizures.”

Indeed, Isla has been busy most of her life, from serving as project manager of her high school robotics team, president of the Silver Spurs drill team and the Asian Culture Club, among others. At Baylor she is in the Alpha Phi sorority, Filipino Student Association, Urban Dance Society and Oso Launch (a group of students who have their own businesses).

Her world isn’t all classes, organizational involvement and selling Go Bags.

“My favorite activities to do are mind games, dancing when I can and going out to restaurants with friends,” she said. “I do like classic rock with Adele, Stray Kids and ATEEZ as my favorite musical artists.”

For inspiration, Isla looks up to 25-year-old Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai, the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate, who was shot by a masked gunman in 2012 for speaking out for girls.

“No matter what, she always pushed in what she believed in,” Isla said. “Even going through massive trials in her life, she still endured and moved boundaries. That’s the motivation I want in my life.”

Isla likewise plans to make a difference in the world.

“People have made a huge impact in my life, and I want to repay that favor to others,” she said. “I do, however, lean towards being in business and health, and that is what also interested me in starting up Go Bag.

“The key thing I have learned about in life that you should keep pushing because if you never know failure, you will never know success. Know that the trial you are facing in any given moment might seem like the end of the world, but it’s what will get you where you need to be.”

Lisa is fiercely proud of her survivor daughter.

“She has developed amazing personal strength and a well of compassion for others along with finding ways to impact others in a positive way in their darkest days,” Lisa said. “I told her God had big plans for her and needed her to be stronger than most of us. She was forged in fire and it’s given her a strength and fortitude you don’t often see in someone her age.”