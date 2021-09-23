Even small upgrades can enhance home

With just a few tools, including paint, brushes and tape, you can add striped or checkered designs to walls, tables and floors.

Creating a pattern doesn’t have to mean splurging on a variety of paint colors. You can create subtle variety by alternating high gloss and matte finish paints, or by adding varying amounts of white paint to create multiple shades of the same base color.

However you create the pattern, having the right tape will be critical to avoid paint bleed from stripe to stripe.

Create calming spaces. While old homes have unique character, outdated features can make the task of modernizing interiors feel like a major undertaking.

For bathrooms, it’s simple and affordable to sand down what you have and refresh it with a coat of paint. Consider giving boring, outdated square tiles a contemporary look with different tones of gray.

You can take it a step further by updating the vanity with deep green paint and gold accents. When you’re finished, you’ll have a sanctuary from your daily stresses created efficiently and affordably.

Add personal pops of style. Think about the spaces where you spend a lot of time doing things you may not always enjoy — like the office or laundry room.