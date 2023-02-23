Every year brings changes to the car industry with new vehicles introduced and improvements to existing models.

That means there’s never a dull day for Amy Hunter, owner of Jeff Hunter Toyota.

“I love what I do because it’s fast-paced,” Hunter said. “No two days are the same and I love working with so many types of people. We literally have four businesses under one roof.”

Her father, Jeff Hunter, purchased the Toyota dealership by Maynard Phillips in May 1990 and owned it until October 2013.

That’s when he sold it to Amy, who had already been with the dealership as general manager for nine years.

“Those were great years working with both my dad and mom,” she said. “She worked in accounting making sure everything added up! Dad was so good and got the best out of everyone through motivation while knowing how to keep expenses down. He was a very hands-on, fiscally responsible guy who was very admired by his staff.”

Hunter is supported by general manager Kyle Tumlinson and general sales manager James Barron.

Background

Before coming to work for her father, Amy Hunter sold cars for David McDavid Acura in Plano and for Infiniti of Beverly Hills in California.

“I worked as both a sales manager and a finance manager for Herb Easley Chevrolet (in Wichita Falls),” she said. “After that, I went to work for Service Group for 10 years. This company was dedicated to the automotive industry, providing them with training as well as products designed for the finance managers.

“We sold a variety of insurance products and service contracts. I served as the regional manager for Austin until I decided to come to work for my parents’ dealership.”

As president and owner she is the face of the dealership and is often found on its television commercials.

Just as no two days are the same in her world, the business has changed in many ways over the years, she said.

“The internet has changed the world and that includes the automotive industry,” she said. “Eighty percent of customers at least start online. Some prefer to complete the entire transaction that way. We sometimes just deliver the car.

“Our service department books most of its appointments online. It is a very convenient way to do business.”

Vehicle Changes

Technological advances often drive the changes to vehicle models, she said. Even the mid-year models that come out often have some upgrade or technological change, she added.

“Hybrids are available in almost every model,” Hunter said. “I think it is still the best technology on the market today. What better way than to charge a car while you are still driving it. Electric is making its way into the market as well. Great technology but, you must be ready to have a plan for charging it.”

Hunter said she believes the dealership’s integrity and friendliness make it stand out in the automotive industry.

“Most people leave here with a good experience and that’s our goal,” she said. “Make people happy!”￼

Jeff Hunter Toyota

1440 W. Loop 340