Most El Conquistador’s longstanding customers are generally aware of the story behind their favorite restaurant, but few may know various tidbits of the eatery’s lengthy history.

It began when former Mexican Army captain Teodulo “Ted” Gonzalez Sr. and wife Maria started Ted’s Midway Café in 1969 just off Estates Drive before moving next to Ritchie’s Western Wear on West Waco Drive. On Dec. 1, 1979, the restaurant moved to its current spot at 4508 W. Waco Drive when fellow restaurateur Nick Klaras offered his friend a larger facility and more parking.

Along the way, the Gonzalezes found time and capital to open two more “El Cons,” one in Bellmead (November ’85) and the other in Hillsboro (March ’88) with help from their 10 children.

After the passing of Ted and Maria, their children Carmen Gonzalez-Mays, Rosie Gonzalez Martinez and Willie Gonzalez operate the main El Con. David Gonzalez runs the Bellmead spot with the help of assistant manager Robin Fegette. Dooley Gonzalez and Johnny Gonzalez oversee the Hillsboro branch.

Currently, Richard Gonzalez lives in Dallas while Veronica Gonzalez Rivera is in New York.

Sandi Rains worked with El Conquistador for more than 30 years before retiring as manager at the Bellmead location.

Ted Jr. and Jose Gonzalez have both retired. Recently, Jose has returned to help out at the West Waco Drive restaurant.

“Dad made sure he instilled in all of us dedication to family first,” Carmen explains. “I started working for him at El Con around 14 or 15 and found we all had to work our way up, doing whatever needed to be done. I helped waiting on and busing tables, being hostess and washing dishes.”

Sister Rosie agrees and shares more about those family responsibilities they learned early on.

“I remember Dad stacking Coke boxes so that we could put dishes into the washing machine and by the cash register so that we could help check out customers despite only being teenagers,” she says. “We all learned to count at an early age and were told to count the change directly into the customers’ hands. Not many establishments do that today.”

And not many eateries boast the quality ingredients or personal touch offered at El Con as Carmen’s daughter Mari notes.

“It’s the Gonzalez family unit that makes customers feel like part of our family,” she says. “We don’t just say hi. We greet them by name, give them a hug, ask how they’re doing and build a connection to keep them coming back.

“We don’t just ask how their food was either. We really listen to what they say and honestly adjust products and services accordingly, and our food stands out because it’s homemade family recipes, not like franchise restaurants.”

Loaded Menu

A scan of the scrumptious menu reveals El Con favorites — three beef or chicken flautas with sauce, beans and guacamole salad; three beef or chicken chimichangas with sauce, rice and beans; breaded chile relleno (beef or cheese), sauce, rice and beans; and the Dona Maria with two cheese enchiladas smothered in chile con carne with a beef or chicken fajita, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Beef lovers will enjoy the Carne Guisada (Spanish beef tips) with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, rice and beans. And for chicken lovers, the Pollo Zesto grilled breast with ranchera sauce, rice, beans and guacamole salad is a treat.

Other fire-grilled meats include Carne Asada, a charbroiled beef skirt steak with beans, tostada and guacamole; the Tacos al Carbon, three beef or chicken fajita flour tortillas with frijoles a la charra, pico de gallo and guacamole salad; and the Ted’s Special: a charbroiled 10-ounce rib eye topped with ranchera sauce with beans, tostada and guacamole.

Sizzling beef and/or chicken fajitas with all the fixings come in sizes for one or two people. Add shrimp for an extra charge. Fajita strips are topped with Monterey jack cheese and ranchera sauce with rice and beans.

The following lunch specials are served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with a $1 charge after 2: the Noon Day cheese enchilada with chile con carne, rice and beans; Student Special, which adds a bean chalupa; Burrito Special with chile con carne, rice and beans; Taco Rico Special with beef, chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans; Meat Taco Special with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice and beans; and the Chicken Enchilada Special with sour cream and Monterey jack cheese, rice and beans.

Other Options

Southern specialties include breaded catfish, French fries and salad and a chicken-fried steak with gravy, fries and salad. Appetizers, sopas and salads range in size from frijoles a la charra to a full load of fajita Super Nachos.

Platos Americanos include chicken-fried steak or fried catfish, jumbo breaded shrimp, a club sandwich with fries or a hamburger with fries. All of those meals can be topped off by apple, cherry or pecan pie (add ice cream for a little extra), cheesecake, flan or sopapilla.

Diners can also enjoy daiquiris, margaritas and draft, house wines, and bottled and imported beers at the bar while watching four TVs and listening to mariachi music.

Ah, but don’t stop there. Take a long look at the four U.S. Army Airborne yarn weavings on the wall in honor of Ted Sr.’s service in the 101st along with son Jose in the 82nd and Jose’s son Grant in the 173rd.

Popular Guy

Lastly, be sure to request a song from longtime waiter Mario Marin (IF he doesn’t bring your order), who has been at the restaurant for 42 years. A self-taught guitarist with his brothers, Marin’s specialties include the usual birthday and anniversary ditties and fan favorite “El Rancho Grande,” which all helped draw customers for drive-up service during the pandemic via Facebook videos.

“The Gonzalezes are good people, like family to me,” he says, “even when I dumped a cart full of dirty dishes and bar mugs all over when I first started. I couldn’t do anything but watch them crash, breaking more than a dozen.

“I felt bad for a half-hour, but the boss said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ Ted once said he’d never let me leave, and his daughters still say the same thing because I have too big a fan club. My regulars take care of me every Christmas, sending me cards, cash and Baylor and Dallas Cowboys shirts, so I guess I’ll never leave.”

Great food and more awaits diners at the El Conquistador restaurants. Just remember, at the West Waco Drive location, Mario is waiting with your special song. ￼

El Conquistador

4508 W. Waco Drive, Waco

Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m.

Sat, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

254-772-4596

901 N. Loop 350, Bellmead

Mon-Sat, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

254-799-6655

I-35 and Old Brandon Road, Hillsboro

Mon-Sat, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

254-582-9864