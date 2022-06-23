Financial advisor helps clients prepare for future

Her recipe for success sits on a well-rounded set of ideals: one part being a leader, three parts an advocate and add to that a big dose of honesty, integrity and kindness.

That is how Edward Jones Investments financial advisor Shawna Roscom drives her daily life and working to ensure her clients’ well-being as they navigate living in retirement and caring for family.

“As a financial planner, I partner with my clients to find out what is most important to them and develop a personalized strategy to help achieve their financial goals so that they can live the life they desire,” Roscom said.

A financial advisor, as Roscom explained, “is someone everyone needs but many do not realize it. Individuals and businesses come to me when they want to achieve any number of their financial goal, such as saving for retirement, saving for education for children and grandchildren, saving on taxes, planning for the unexpected, or leaving a legacy.”

Roscom also works with business owners regarding their 401(k) needs. She ensures that company plans are compliant and she provides education to both the employer and employees as to what they can do with their future financial obligations and successes.

She was not always a financial advisor … it was in her blood, though.

“My dad works for Edward Jones, so I have grown up in the financial industry and always knew working as a financial advisor was an option,” she explained of her journey into the financial world and returning to Waco where she was raised.

Roscom graduated from Midway High School. She ventured into other areas of interest and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University and her Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law. She also earned a paramedic certificate from McLennan Community College.

After she graduated law school, Roscom practiced criminal law for a number of years and ran a law firm in Bryan.

“I have always had a passion to help others,” she said.

Making a Change

“One day another financial advisor told me to pray about coming to Edward Jones. I loved practicing law, thought I was right where I needed to be and was not interested in changing careers. So I prayed about it.

“It became very apparent that the Lord had other plans for me. Now I am back home in Waco and serving as a financial advisor where I am able to help people live the lives they dream.”

Her transition from law to taking on the role of financial advisor was a complete leap of faith, she said. She was at the top of her game in the criminal defense world, she said.

“I believed I was on the right path,” Roscom said.

Then the unimaginable happened. She lost her older brother and her best friend to cancer.

“Little did I know there was more to my story,” she said. “I decided to shut down the law practice I loved and move back home to Waco. I changed careers to be able to fulfill my desire to make the world a smaller place by helping each other.

“This is how I approach every day, whether it is women’s basketball (she’s a big Lady Bears fan), a lifelong love of music, gathering with friends for Bible study or enjoying outdoor sports with my close-knit family, I have a commitment to excellence.”

Planning Ahead

Roscom said if she could mention anything about the importance of financial planning, it would be “You can never start too early.”

She also believes it is important that a person have a clear understanding of their goals to develop and follow a strategy to achieve those goals.

Roscom offers her clients not only her expertise, but she helps with ideas to bringing in an attorney, accountant and other trusted professionals in order to create the right comprehensive strategy.

“It also leverages everyone’s expertise,” Roscom added.

She has not looked back on her decision to leave law and take on the role of financial advisor. She likes being a part of the Edward Jones Investments team, too.

She is a member of several chambers and charitable organizations, and is an active member of the First Woodway Baptist Church.

“My background, experience and education allow me to provide my clients with a unique perspective and to provide a human center complete with wealth management,” Roscom said. “I chose Edward Jones because of their values and culture and the top priority is always what is in the best interest of the client.” ￼

Shawna Roscom

Edward Jones Investments

6403 Cobbs Drive

254-776-2223

Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.