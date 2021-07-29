Finding forever homes: Humane Society works to pair dogs, cats with loving owners

Dr. Paula Rivadeneira views the homeless pet problem in McLennan County as a community issue, and one that can be solved only with everyone’s effort.
As executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas, Rivadeneira is working to finding homes especially for dogs and ease the burden on the Waco Animal Shelter’s kennels.
“We have almost no empty kennels,” she said
Despite that, the Humane Society has done an excellent job in maintaining the shelter’s “no-kill” status, which began in 2016 and has continued since her arrival in February 2020.
To maintain “no-kill” status, the shelter needs to maintain a live exit rate over 90%, meaning that those animals are adopted, rescued or returned to owners.
Rivadeneira said the only animals that had to be euthanized were those with a severe medical condition.
The live exit rate has been as high as 98% percent in recent months, she said.
But the challenge is always there, Rivadeneira said.
Fourth of July fireworks resulted in panicked dogs fleeing their homes.
“In a 24-hour period there were 65 posts to the Central Texas Lost & Found Pets Facebook page,” Rivadeneira said. “We had 125 voicemails on Monday and 53 people came to the shelter to see if we had their dog.”
If someone does find a loose dog, she urges people to knock on doors in the neighborhood and take its photo and post to Central Texas Lost & Found Pets. Most dogs don’t wander far from home, and it’s better to return it to its owner, then deal with dropoff fees at the shelter or the owner having to pay it get it back. That’s not to mention the impact of another dog on limited space at the shelter, she added.
Ideally, she said, all dogs should be collared and have a tag to make it easy to find the owner. Microchipped animals are great, she said, but those are inside the pet’s skin and it requires taking the animal to some place that has a microchip reader, like the animal shelter, a fire station or a veterinarian’s office.
Adoptions
Rivadeniera has been developing methods to make it easier to return pets to their owners or find them new ones.
“One thing we’ve done is gotten rid of adoption applications,” she said. “It’s really more of an adoption conversation. We’ll talk and find out what kind of dog they want — high-energy, low-energy, big, small, young, old.”
“I see us as a resource center,” she said, adding that the Humane Society also helps with providing food or covering fees for some owners.
She believes everyone deserves a pet, despite their financial situation. The Humane Society also now has several Spanish speakers, including her, to broaden accessibility.
“Another thing we do is tell families to bring everyone in the house and their dogs to the shelter,” she said. “Your dog will pick your new dog. You want them to be able to get along.”
The lobby has been restructured for visitors to see adoptable pets right away. The “catio” is a wire enclosure showcasing cats, while another area called the “patio” has dogs on display for adoption.
Foster
Rivadeneira is huge proponent of fostering dogs, which keeps them out of the kennel and eases the stress on the dog as it stays with a family for a set amount of time.
“It doesn’t cost anything but love and time,” she said.
Numerous times a fostered dog ends up being adopted by that family or a friend of the family.
“That’s a foster win,” she said.
Beyond adoption, foster and rescue, the Humane Society provides a behavior and enrichment program that helps get the dog comfortable and more adoptable.
“Most shelters have no behavior program,” she said. “We get them all the care they need.”
The Humane Society is always looking for volunteers to help in various capacities, even by walking dogs to their playgroup.
“You’d be surprised how quickly you can get in your 10,000 steps doing that,” she said.
The effort to save animals always comes back to everyone doing their part, Rivadeneira said.
“We can’t do it without the community,” she said. ￼
Humane Society of Central Texas
2032 Circle Road
254-754-1454
Mon, noon to 5 p.m.
Tue-Sat, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.