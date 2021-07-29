Finding forever homes: Humane Society works to pair dogs, cats with loving owners

If someone does find a loose dog, she urges people to knock on doors in the neighborhood and take its photo and post to Central Texas Lost & Found Pets. Most dogs don’t wander far from home, and it’s better to return it to its owner, then deal with dropoff fees at the shelter or the owner having to pay it get it back. That’s not to mention the impact of another dog on limited space at the shelter, she added.

Ideally, she said, all dogs should be collared and have a tag to make it easy to find the owner. Microchipped animals are great, she said, but those are inside the pet’s skin and it requires taking the animal to some place that has a microchip reader, like the animal shelter, a fire station or a veterinarian’s office.

Adoptions

Rivadeniera has been developing methods to make it easier to return pets to their owners or find them new ones.

“One thing we’ve done is gotten rid of adoption applications,” she said. “It’s really more of an adoption conversation. We’ll talk and find out what kind of dog they want — high-energy, low-energy, big, small, young, old.”

“I see us as a resource center,” she said, adding that the Humane Society also helps with providing food or covering fees for some owners.