Finding joy in working out

Some people grudgingly make the effort to exercise. Others are like Brian Bays, who starts his day early with a workout and uses it as a springboard to having a good day.

“I do it to be as healthy as I can be, and I like how it feels,” Bays said. “I go early in the morning and when I leave there I’ve had an accomplishment for that day and I feel positive about my day. It’s a good start.

“It puts me in a good mood, a good frame of mind for the day. No matter how my day goes, I always feel good about starting in the gym. I feel strong. I feel healthy. Mentally, I feel good.”

The 56-year-old began working out in his 20s when a friend who was into fitness encouraged Bays to work out together.

Since he began, his workouts have remained fairly consistent through the years, he said, noting there were periods in his life when his routine did change such as after he got married and when he had children.

Bays works out six days a week, usually taking Sundays off.