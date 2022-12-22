First aid for mental health offered

People in America do a lot to protect their physical health. They go to the doctor when they’re sick, to the dentist with a toothache, or to an optometrist to get glasses. They get flu shots and immunizations and take plenty of measures to maintain their physical health.

But when it comes to mental health, where do they stand?

Christina “Chris” Gibson knows all too well the mental health challenges many Americans face these days. Gibson, a mental health first aid outreach coordinator with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (formerly HOT MHMR), said that one in five Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness, and that number is likely underreported.

First aid for mental health may sound strange, Gibson admits, but it’s not much different than administering CPR to a person not breathing. All around us, in our homes, schools and churches, people are facing a mental health crisis, exhibiting everything from anxiety and depression to psychosis and suicidal thoughts, she said.

Wouldn’t it be great to recognize the signs and symptoms and intervene, if possible?

Gibson, a native of Colorado, teaches mental health first aid, a certified course that helps individuals spot the signs and symptoms of a mental health crisis and explains how to talk to the individual experiencing it.

The course helps participants assess the risk for suicide and self-harm and to listen non-judgmentally and provide reassurance, information and professional help, she said.

“All of us have a place in fighting mental health stigma,” Gibson said. “You do not diagnose and treat the problem. You’re not a counselor, specialist or therapist. It’s basic human connection. Sometimes listening with no judgment is all they really need.”

Signs and symptoms of mental illness Feeling sad or down

Confused thinking or reduced ability to concentrate

Excessive fears or worries, or extreme feelings of guilt

Extreme mood changes of highs and lows

Withdrawal from friends and activities

Significant tiredness, low energy or problems sleeping

Detachment from reality (delusions), paranoia or hallucinations

Inability to cope with daily problems or stress

Trouble understanding and relating to situations and to people

Problems with alcohol or drug use

Major changes in eating habits

Sex drive changes

Excessive anger, hostility or violence

Suicidal thinking — Provided by Mayo Clinic

Course

The course is perfect for all kinds of people, she said, including educators, police officers, parents, pastors, and hospital personnel. Two courses are available, one for adults and the other for youths.

The training “provides an accessible way in which anyone can identify signs of mental health challenges and connect people to appropriate help, offering hope and encouragement,” Gibson added. “Mental health first aid is not sterile information about suicide prevention or signs of depression.

“Mental health first aid is the perfect … message utilizing scientific research and an evidenced-based course to equip people to support those facing mental health challenges and crises and to hold up the reality that recovery is possible.”

Those certified will have access to a mobile crisis team in the event of an emergency, she said.

Gibson’s enthusiasm for sharing the course, which has a nominal fee and is free for educators and support staff, comes from personal experience. Her own journey with mental health issues in her life introduced her to the resources in McLennan County and put her on the path to recovery.

She went on to get her bachelor’s degree in communications and religion at Baylor University, a Master of Divinity degree from Truett Theological Seminary, and certification in substance abuse counseling at Dallas College. She is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor I by the state. She and her husband, Brett, are both ordained ministers. They have three children.

“Through my own journey with mental health challenges, I saw how people are disconnected from self, others, and a sense of spirituality or purpose,” she said. “I went the counseling route, and after finishing my initial LCDC intern work, saw an opportunity to work as a crisis counselor through the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, where I was able to offer free mental health support to those affected by COVID.”

Need

She said she saw many people struggling with serious mental health challenges.

“The need for support seemed endless,” she added. “After being introduced to MHFA (mental health first aid), I saw the course as a way to raise awareness about mental health and exponentially increase the number of people able and willing to support those struggling.”

One of the hardest things, Gibson noted, was to come out and directly ask if someone is thinking of suicide or self-harm. The tools of the course give participants the confidence to ask the important questions. Gibson said.

They learn practical steps to connect people to support and help, she said. “This radically increases the chances people will have access to professional resources and support strategies,” Gibson added. “Ultimately, it could be a way in which lives are saved.”

Helping others is the key to assisting those dealing with mental health challenges.

“People need to know that they are not what they have done, and they are not the things with which they struggle,” she said. “We all have a role in positively impacting individual and communal mental health by paying attention to those around us and learning local resources for mental health support.”

Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network

254-297-7017

24-hour emergency number: 866-752-3451