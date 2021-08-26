First Gentleman to teach on World War II for program

Reaching Out

It was on the 50th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Normandy, that Livingstone let it be known that he wanted to talk to some of the soldiers who fought in the war.

He’d heard a Waco man named Al Essig, formerly from Rochester, New York, talk about his experiences on D-Day. In those days, the internet was not readily available, so Livingstone looked him up in the white pages of the phone directory and called him up.

“I told Al that I would like to interview some World War II veterans and asked him if he would be interested,” according to Livingstone’s recollection. “He said he was not a good public speaker, but I told him I just wanted him to tell my students how it really was.”

Essig came to his Vanguard class and started talking about what it was like in the foxholes, living the war day by day. As the students asked more questions, he shared more stories.

Livingstone videotaped the interviews of dozens of World War II veterans over the years, capturing oral history that could have been lost as over 1,000 World War II veterans die each day across the United States. Only about 2 percent of those who served are still alive and they are in their 90s or older.