First Gentleman to teach on World War II for program

Historian, high school teacher and Baylor’s First Gent, Brad Livingstone, will offer a four-week course beginning in late October for “curious senior adults” as part of the Baylor Lifelong Learning Program.
The course is titled, “WWII Operation Overlord: The Longest Day in History,” and it is centered on the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944. The course, geared to those 50 and older, starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Mayborn Museum.
Livingstone, who teaches at Vanguard College Preparatory School, has visited Normandy three times, including once with a group of his high school history students in tow.
“It was a powerful experience for them as well as for me,” Livingstone said. “No matter how much you’ve already learned about the Normandy invasion, there are still a lot of stories left to know.”
Livingstone recalls that his interest in history began at an early age as he consumed vast numbers of books as a youngster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. After reading several books about World War II, he started to seek out more information about the fighting that happened a generation before he was old enough to remember.
As he continued through school and college at Oklahoma State, playing basketball and earning a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business education, he broadened his knowledge of wars in general and World War II in particular.
None of Livingstone’s close family members served in World War II, so that was not the root of his interest in the subject. He said his father was a little angry that he couldn’t serve in the war because he was considered an essential factory worker.
What Livingstone learned about ordinary people who did extraordinary things after they were thrust into the war came mostly from reading his books and digging into the history.
Class Beginning
The idea to teach a course on World War II was not Livingstone’s alone. At the time the course became the nugget of an idea, Livingstone was teaching U.S. history at Vanguard, nearly 30 years ago.
At the time, Texas did not require a history class during a student’s junior year.
A handful of Vanguard students had come to love history under Livingstone’s tutelage, so they asked if he might offer a history elective. As the students brainstormed with Livingstone, one blurted out “World War II,” and the plan started to form, he said.
Once the concept was approved, Livingstone spent the summer of 1993 developing the curriculum for a “History of World War II” course. He taught the course not only to his high school students at Vanguard in Waco, but — as he moved to new locales with his wife, Linda — during his time at Oaks Christian School in Westlake, California; Trinity Christian School in Fairfax, Virginia; then back again to Vanguard. Thousands of his students have learned facts, circumstances and trivia surrounding the world’s largest war.
Reaching Out
It was on the 50th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Normandy, that Livingstone let it be known that he wanted to talk to some of the soldiers who fought in the war.
He’d heard a Waco man named Al Essig, formerly from Rochester, New York, talk about his experiences on D-Day. In those days, the internet was not readily available, so Livingstone looked him up in the white pages of the phone directory and called him up.
“I told Al that I would like to interview some World War II veterans and asked him if he would be interested,” according to Livingstone’s recollection. “He said he was not a good public speaker, but I told him I just wanted him to tell my students how it really was.”
Essig came to his Vanguard class and started talking about what it was like in the foxholes, living the war day by day. As the students asked more questions, he shared more stories.
Livingstone videotaped the interviews of dozens of World War II veterans over the years, capturing oral history that could have been lost as over 1,000 World War II veterans die each day across the United States. Only about 2 percent of those who served are still alive and they are in their 90s or older.
One thing he learned was that as the soldiers returned from the war, most of them kept their thoughts, memories and observations to themselves for several decades before they were ready to talk about them.
“My historical treasure is my set of videotapes from real, live people who were willing to serve the citizens of the United States,” Livingstone said. “Most of them are gone now but I have the opportunity to share their stories for years to come so that our young people can appreciate the sacrifices these men and women made for all of us.”
‘Saving Private Ryan’
All of that seemed to change when the movie “Saving Private Ryan” came out in 1998. Starring Tom Hanks and directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie was based on a true story about the invasion of Normandy, although fictional additions were made to tell the main story.
Hanks played Capt. John Miller, who led his squad into enemy territory to locate a paratrooper, Pvt. 1st Class James Ryan.
Ryan was one of four brothers from Tonawanda, New York, to fight in the war, but the other three brothers had already been killed in action. Miller’s men were trying to bring Ryan out of the conflict alive. The brutal realities of warfare were portrayed fairly accurately and people began to talk more openly about their war experiences.
A few years after the movie was released, Livingstone was teaching in the Malibu area and crossed paths with a man who worked in Hollywood.
“I just mentioned to the guy that I would love to find a way to thank Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg,” Livingstone recalled. The man said, “Hey, I’m working with Tom Hanks on a different show right now.”
Livingstone delivered a letter to his acquaintance, who took it to Hanks on the set. Two weeks later, Livingstone received Hanks’ response on a hand-typed document from a classic manual typewriter. Livingstone had no idea that Hanks collected old typewriters, but the letter was so special that he had it framed to hang in his classroom.
When asked if he showed the “Saving Private Ryan” movie to his students when they studied World War II, Livingstone pointed out that it has some grisly scenes. Parents had to sign a waiver before the older students could participate in viewing the movie clips that were selected for their historical value rather than the drama.
Livingstone noted that “Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg changed the lives of many students because they got to hear about the true stories from real people.”
More Veterans
Livingstone continued to bring in veterans to tell their stories. Vaughn Stone served in the 1st Division of the U.S. Army and was in the first wave hitting the sand on Omaha Beach on D-Day. He scheduled him months in advance to come to his course and share his story with the students.
He knew Stone had seen “Saving Private Ryan,” and mentioned to him that the students had not been shown the gripping scene.
“Do you mind, when you come to speak, if I show the 15-minute opening scene from the movie about the landing on Omaha Beach?” Livingstone asked Stone. The veteran said it was fine.
Livingstone pushed the desks to the sides of his room and set up chairs for the students and for Stone’s guests to prepare for the film clip showing.
Livingstone said he was surprised when Stone placed himself in the middle of the second row to watch the clip, surrounded by the students. As the minutes wore on, Stone ducked and dived to avoid the filmed explosives, weeping and flinching as if he was there once again experiencing the assault.
When the 15 minutes were over, Stone stood in the front, composed himself, and spoke to the students like it was no big deal.
However, later when Livingstone phoned Stone to follow up on his presentation, Stone told him it was a mistake to approve the movie clip.
“I haven’t been able to sleep ever since; I just didn’t know I was going to react like this,” Stone told Livingstone.
Livingstone said he was distressed by Stone’s reaction. He decided to call Stone again a couple of weeks later.
“Oh, it’s just fine,” Stone told him then. “I’ll be back. I just had to get over it.”
Livingstone, relieved, said he made a mental note to be aware of the special needs of veterans who shared their stories in such a public way after years of parking the ugly memories in a secret place.
Offering Thanks
Livingstone has encouraged his students to reach out to veterans and thank them for their service to this country. He held practice sessions in his classroom that he called “Livingstone Boot Camp” to help students learn to break the ice when speaking to elderly people who may have served in a war.
For example, when he was teaching in Southern California, his high school was near a Costco where he could take students on a field trip to seek out veterans and share appreciation for their service.
Many veterans said that they have rarely been thanked for their years in military combat, so it is a rewarding experience for students and veterans alike.
“It’s been enlightening for my students to also dig deep into other wars and learn the similarities and differences between them,” Livingstone noted. “Whether it was World War II, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other conflict, there were mental, physical and spiritual impacts on the men and women who served. How the battles were fought may be different, but the results for the soldiers are often the same.”
He pointed out that those who served in any military conflict experienced many of the same issues during and after the battles. “If you put two combat soldiers together,” Livingstone said, “they understand each other, even if they served in different wars. A bond is formed instantly. I cannot even fathom the bond they have.”
Lifelong Learning
In addition to the World War II course that Livingstone will teach for Baylor Lifelong Learning, nine other in-person courses and three Zoom courses are scheduled for the fall semester.
Lifelong Learning is a group of intellectually curious adults, usually 50 and older, who gather for classes, lectures and trips during daytime hours throughout the year.
For more information on the program or specifically the World War II course, visit the website at baylor.edu/mayborn/lifelonglearning. ￼