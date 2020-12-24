Fitness fan builds healthy meal prep program

“Maybe once I have a normal taste palate back,” she said “I have been on the ‘homemade baby food’ prowl, so something could possibly come of that once my research grows.”

For now, the healthy meal prep program offers five main meal options that include breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a keto option. The meals come in three sizes. Fuel UP also offers salads, snack packs, family packs, by the pound options and desserts.

“What first made us famous was our meatloaf, which is still our best seller,” Newman said. “Since then some of the other favorites are our Carne Asada, Buffalo Chicken, Cilantro Lime Shrimp pasta bowl and our breakfast tacos.”

Before she built her own facility, Newman said she had nowhere to store leftover food, so a lot had to be thrown out. Now they hold what she calls a “flash sale” on Sundays for those wanting meals at a less expensive price. Whatever is left after that is donated to teachers, nurses, doctors or police officers around Waco, she said.

The menu changes every week and there are pickup locations in Waco and Temple.

And, while there have been wins since she opened the Fuel UP doors, Newman says she thinks the biggest positive was building her own facility.