Fitness spots adjust to keep members safe

WRS has an employee designated to constantly sanitize equipment and touch points in the building.

“Our biggest thing is the members’ buy-in,” Little said. “They’re all adults at the club and they appreciate our efforts to keep it clean. It’s reassuring and relaxing for me to know once someone is off the treadmill they’ll clean it for the next person.

“I have had members tell us this is the only place they’ll go because it is so clean.”

During the lockdown from mid-March to mid-May, some of the club’s trainers would video workouts for the members and share them on the club’s private YouTube channel available to members.

While a number of members have returned since to work out at the club, yoga classes are still provided virtually.

Membership dues were not charged during the lockdown, he said.

Train Waco

There was somewhat of a silver lining for Train Waco when the city of Waco announced the closure of gyms as part of the lockdown on March 18.

Train Waco was in the process of moving from its CrossFit Waco building on Elm Avenue to its more spacious digs at the QTI building, 300 S. Valley Mills Drive.