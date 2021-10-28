Five hobbies you can pursue on your own

Whether you simply prefer doing things solo or you have a tight schedule that makes it difficult to commit to classes at set times of the week, you don’t need to forgo the pursuit of new hobbies. Here are five activities that you can take on completely on your own:

1. Running. Running is great for cardiovascular health, a proven stress reliever and a fun way to explore your local area. The good news? All you need is a pair of sneakers to get started. While many people prefer to join a running group or pair up with a buddy, this is one sport that’s ideal for individualists.

2. Music. Teach yourself to play piano at your own pace using a keyboard that features built-in learning tools. The Casiotone LK-S450 is not only an affordable model, it has lighted keys to help guide you through its built-in songs, along with intuitive lessons providing finger placement guidance to help you along your musical journey. The keyboard is also compatible with Chordana, a free learning app available for iOS and Android that teaches you to play any MIDI file using standard notation.