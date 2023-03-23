Arguably the best seafood in town, Friday’s Seafood and More Same House has a unique décor, including walls filled with messages by customers.

The restaurant on North Highway 77 features Creole favorites such as crawfish, gumbo and etouffee (shellfish over rice) and much more.

“It’s authentic Cajun cooked to order, and we have some dishes that bigger restaurants don’t have along with different spices for each recipe,” owner Stacey Mitchell says. “We make our own sauces and hand-chop our vegetables daily. We’re so old-fashioned that we cook our crawfish on the stove.”

The Beaumont native, one of 17 children, notes the place is actually named for one of her older sisters, the former owner who was born on a Friday.

“My parents let my older brother name the younger children, and I guess he ran out of names,” she adds with a smile. “I loved my great-grandmother Elizabeth Johnson and her cooking and learned everything in the kitchen from her.

“Mom and Dad also made us learn the basics at a young age: chopping vegetables, washing dishes, mixing seasonings and making cakes (Friday’s favorite), although I was a tomboy and just wanted to get out of the kitchen and play with the boys.”

She obviously learned well, working at a Baytown KFC and later managing a nearby Burger King.

“I loved it and worked hard to understand my employees and build my team before moving on to a few other jobs and relocating to Waco in 1999 with my children after a divorce,” Mitchell says. “Friday lived here, and I hold her near and dear, so I picked up roots and came here too.”

The Crosby High School grad worked at M&M Mars for 10 years, retired from there, then went into human resources and ran Lake Shore Village 12 years. After being an office manager at ALICO, she was employed at Woodway’s Regent Care for almost five years while Friday opened her eponymous eatery in 2012-13.

Ownership Switch

When the older sister was ready to retire in 2017, she knew exactly who should take over.

“When Friday offered me the place, I knew I could cook but didn’t want to cook all day,” Mitchell says. “But I’ve always been a dreamer, and she talked me into it. I’ve come to love cooking more and seeing my customers enjoy what we bring to the table from hard work and dedication.”

For her, that dedication means waking at 5 four days a week, being at work by 7 to prep the kitchen and cooking by 8 or 9 with a lesson from her great-grandmother: teaching people how to enjoy food with natural flavors, not additives.

“Personally, I don’t use salt and didn’t even have salt shakers for a while, though we do now,” she says. “Most diners eat without it.”

These diners were often served by former waitress Angela Alario, who says, “When I worked for Miss Stacey, I was so proud and honored to serve her food because it’s just that good.

“She prepares every one of her dishes just like home, including her delicious cocktail and tartar sauces. The customers enjoy the food and often commend her. It’s in writing, all over the walls.”

Mitchell’s scrumptious dishes start with standard fish, shrimp and chicken baskets but add crawfish tails, oyster, salmon, snapper and frog leg options. All of these come in Po’ boys too along with sausage, gator and soft-shell crab.

Family dinners are highlighted by the Tackle Box (12 fish pieces, 10 oysters or shrimp, shrimp bites, two sides and toast), 10 pieces of fish and one side for $30 or six pieces for $21.95.

Sides include corn, fries, red beans and rice, potato salad, fried okra and pickles, Cajun bread, onion rings and miscellaneous seafoods. Boil Pots start at $18.95 with crab, shrimp and seasonal crawfish.

Landlubbers are sure to enjoy hamburger, cheeseburger and link sandwiches (all with fries) or a salad (salmon, shrimp or fish extra), while sea lovers will salivate over fish and shrimp ones, all washed down with serve-yourself water or soft drinks. A kids’ menu features chicken, hamburger, cheeseburger, fish Po’ boy and a fish nugget basket.

Surviving Pandemic

After the switch in ownership, the eatery faced the same hurdle as all others: COVID-19.

“The pandemic was big, but our customers were amazing, including one Baylor law professor who came in with a lady and asked me how many employees I had,” Mitchell remembers. “He paid their daily wages for two days, and the lady paid another day against my protests to make sure we stayed in business. God is good. We stayed under His umbrella, sent no one home and realized we could do anything if we set our minds to it.”

Post-pandemic, Friday’s has become a leader in the local food industry and has been feted by Locals Love Us and Good Eats along with awards from Youth Connection. Mitchell is planning new menu recipes that some have never tasted before and is looking for her next challenge, to “pull something to Waco that it’s never tasted before,” she says.

“That’s the reason my team and I are excited about our next venture, though they’re hush-hush about it.”

She’s also planning another exciting new “venture” — remarriage.

“I’m engaged to Christopher Hilliard, whom I met at his Just Stickers business when I had my car inspected four years ago,” Mitchell says, beaming. “That chance meeting became a love relationship, and though we haven’t set a date, it will be in Paris, France, not Paris, Texas!”

In the meantime, she and her staff will continue satisfying local seafood palates like customer Larry Griffin’s.

“I’ve been a customer there almost two years and think the food is fantastic,” he says. “I love going there for the staff’s friendly company and the atmosphere. I try to go there once a week and have fallen in love with everything I’ve tasted.

“I’ve tried other local seafood places but don’t get the custom care as at Friday’s. I don’t like chicken or crab in my gumbo, so I call Stacey, and she’ll put my favorites in it special for me and set it aside as she does for anyone who asks.”

When you visit, feel free to ask for your favorites and don’t forget to sign the wall. ￼

Friday’s Seafood and More Same House

1308 New Dallas Highway

254-867-1700

Wed-Sat, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Facebook, Instagram