From bartender to bar owner: Nikki Alexander loves owning Hemingway's

Nikki Alexander has a disposition that’s as shiny as the pennies covering the bartop at Hemingway’s Watering Hole.

Nikki tended bar at Hemingway’s for 15 years and also served up drinks at The Grape.

As an Air Force brat, she grew up all over, but graduated from the performing arts school in Dallas. From there, she attended Ithaca College, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

“That is probably also why I’m a bartender because it’s not the most practical career,” she said with a laugh.

“My first bartending job when I was when I was 21 at a pub in London in college,” she added. “I was overseas and I needed a job. So I walked into this pub and they called me Yankee. I don’t know if they ever learned my name!”

“Since that pub in London, on a year abroad job, I've bartended in Nome, Alaska, and Chicago.”

She then began working on master’s degree in dance movement therapy but stopped halfway.

“I didn't think it was in my best interest to get another, what I thought might be impractical degree,” she said. “My dad would be like, ‘Not gonna pay the bills on that one,’ so I just kind of kept bartending. And then when I had kids, it seemed smart, or practical, because my husband could work during the day and I could watch the kids, and then I’d work at night.”

Her daughter, Izzy Veloz, can attest to spending a lot of evenings in the back of Hemingway’s while Mom tended bar. And now the 2018 Midway High graduate works Friday nights alongside her mom at the bar when she’s not working in Los Angeles as a professional dancer.

Nikki began bartending at Hemingway’s 17 years ago.

“At the time I was working at Cheddar’s and I liked bartending there, but non-corporate very much has always spoken to me. So like the job in Alaska was noncorporate and the job at the pub in London, most of all of my service in industry jobs have been noncorporate. To me this place seemed very exciting.

“Also it’s because of the intimacy you get with customers, which at a corporate places are usually bigger and busier. I love heart-to-hearts with people and connecting with people in a way you don’t at other bars. That’s nice. So I’ve always loved it and I’ve stayed for longer than I thought.”

Hemingway’s

Hemingway’s Watering Hole was started by Gerard Schank 22 years ago. He owned it with his wife, Kathy.

“He designed this bar and built it himself,” Nikki said. “The reason it’s called Hemingway’s is because Hemingway himself used to love to go to bars and chat with his friends and philosophize.”

Most notable is the bar counter that Schank built himself. Designed like two sides of a triangle, it makes it easy to strike up conversations from any part of the bartop. The bar itself is a snug 700 square feet and Schank put in a short refrigerator for storage under part of the bartop to maximize space.

“(Schank) wanted it built where people can dialogue,” Nikki said. “And I see it happen every shift I’ve ever worked here. I don't even know how many couples have gone from their first date to now they’re married in three kids. It’s very lovely to see his vision for what he had it built for.”

But even Schank didn’t plan to run it forever, she said.

“His vision was to own it 20 years,” Nikki said. “So at 20 years it was the middle of Covid and bars had completely shut down. And I had kind of come to peace with, okay, bars are closed, I’m gonna redirect my life and do something else.

“But then he called me and he said, ‘Nikki, are you interested in buying Hemingway’s? And I said, well, yes and I am, G-Man! I used to call him G-Man for Gerard. And so it was a really nice evolution after working here and bartending. It was a great phone call.”

Daughter Izzy remembers she needed a little convincing.

“I remember they called me when I lived in LA still and they were like, ‘We’re buying Hemingway’s!’ Izzy recalled. “And I was like, um, not sure how I felt about it. Obviously, it didn’t look like this at the time. I grew up in this place on the couch, so that’s why I felt that way.”

Making It Shiny

Hemingway's had been closed for nine months due to Covid when Nikki got the phone call. They purchased the bar two years ago at Christmas.

They looked at it as a great time to renovate and remodel the establishment, said Ken Alexander, who is director of finance and operations with Hamilton ISD.

But it took time because they did most of the work themselves, updating everything from floors to furnishings to ceilings, and refurbished the bathrooms, beer garden and the bar top.

Ah, the bartop. What was just a well-worn wooden counter under Schank’s ownership is now a gleaming bartop with more than 16,000 pennies and 12 gallons of epoxy.

Nikki describes work on the bartop as her “darkest hour.”

“We had done a prototype, and it worked great, but with a surface this big, it wouldn’t dry,” Nikki said. “It wouldn’t dry for three days, so we called the epoxy experts and they said if it hasn’t dried in two hours, it won't dry in 200 years.”

So they had to redo it.

“They said something about mixing it, the exact amount of time, and the right temperature, and all this stuff. We got to it, you can see little bubbles on it, but at that point …”

It was Ken who came up with the idea for the pennies.

“It needed something on top because it was just old faded wood,” Nikki said. “So we were like, what can we do that's kind of fun? And Ken was like, penny top bar, because we’re gonna have copper tiles (on the ceiling). And the copper pennies will kind of echo that.”

But they needed shiny pennies.

“We did realize that shiny pennies work better than dull pennies,” she said. “Getting all the shiny pennies was a project. I can tell you, when you get a 50-cent roll, only 10 of those pennies will be shiny. That’s from months of research.

“So we got all the shiny ones and then we were like, let’s have fun and put some different things in here.”

Look around and you might find a silver penny from World War II when copper was used for the war effort. Among the non-pennies to spot are tokens from Chucky Cheese and Genie Car Wash, even coins from other countries like a French centime that likely came from her sister.

Nikki says she’s appreciates Ken’s business savvy as he smartly redesigned the seating on the back wall to incorporate storage underneath. Before than, beer boxes just piled up along that wall, she said.

Another great Ken suggestions they incorporated is live music and a food truck on Mondays when Moroso’s restaurant next door is closed. He even had a mechanical bull on-site once.

Beyond that they aim for fun events, like Mixology Tuesdays with cocktails crafted by mixologist Jenyfer Vasquez or Witty Wednesdays for trivia on longtime bartender Woody’s shift.

Hemingway’s reopened under their ownership on June 3, 2021.

Nikki and Ken will be married four years in March. They met while training for Ironman triathlons seven years ago.

Bar ownership, however, has put her training and Ironman competitions on the shelf for now.

It also has changed her mind-set from bartender to bar owner.

“I love it!” she said “I’ve always thought I had deep bones in the service industry, but when you become owner, you appreciate all the things that when you were a bartender or a waitress that you didn’t realize. There’s a lot to ownership.

“I think when you're an owner, there's a bigger emotional investment than when you’re just bartending.”

But the response from regular customers learning of her ownership in Hemingway’s was especially heartwarming.

“It was cool to see so many people happy when I revealed that I’m now the owner,” Nikki said “It was very touching.”

Hemingway’s Watering Hole

2700 Bosque Blvd.

Mon-Wed, 5 p.m. to midnight

Thu-Sat, 5 p.m. to 2 p.m.

On Facebook and Instagram