Garden: April is great month for gardeners

Spend some time reading up on plants that are well-adapted or native to Central Texas that you can add to your garden. It is disheartening to spend a lot of money on a plant that fails to thrive here.

It is hardly worth the time or the money to try to coax something to grow here that would be marvelous in Washington state or Utah. It is also not worth the effort to try to get a plant to thrive here that needs to grow in more acidic soil than we have.

When it comes to the right plant, Texas plants are not specific enough. You need plants for Central Texas. If you need to broaden your scope a little, go for Central or West Texas, never East Texas.

You may think that you can add something to acidify the soil to grow these plants, but trust me, it has been tried … and it is futile. You can add sulfur, a soil acidifier, until the ground turns yellow, but it just won’t work.

For one thing, the rain is also alkaline here, so your efforts will be washed away with the first spring shower. I know what you are thinking — Aunt Augusta grew an acid-loving plant two years ago and it did fine. Have you been back to her house lately? In similar circumstances I have found that Aunt Augusta had to replant the area in a couple of years with something that is supposed to grow here.