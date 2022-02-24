Garden: Beginning springtime gardening

Everyone is anxious at the first sign of spring weather to get out and start a garden. People show up in droves at the garden centers to fill their shopping carts with flowers, vegetables and other landscape plants.
It can be hard to curb one’s enthusiasm at times like this. You want one or two of everything. Let me see if I can help you not to go overboard, spend too much money, and then not know exactly what to do with all those plants when you get back home.
First, if you need to make some changes in your landscape such as putting in a new garden bed or adding shrubs and other landscape items to improve your yard, let me offer you some advice to save you time and money.
Size matters. If you are going to do some landscaping, start with plants that will grow to a good size for your spot in maturity. The plant doesn’t have to be large now, but find out how big it grows and how much space it will need when it reaches its full size.
Even if you have to leave some areas looking skimpy and underplanted, it will not stay that way for long, and your plants will be healthier if you provide the room they need to grow.
If this bothers you, then fill in the empty spaces with annual flowers. They can be removed when your shrubs or perennials get to full size.
Also remember that you will save money by not buying too many plants that will only have to be removed later.
Get Proper Plants
Next, make sure you get a great plant for its perfect spot. Take some time before you go to the nursery to buy your plants to study and learn what kind of plants are right for your landscape.
You want a plant that is right for your climate here in Waco, right for your lighting (does it need sun or shade?), and is the right size for the spot in which you will place it.
Look through books that say they are for Texas. Don’t get a book that lists the best plants for New York or Oregon. Your plants will do much better. There are many great plants of all sizes that are under-used that you may discover that will give you a great landscape and last for years.
Your neighbors will think you are really smart, and you will be, since you took the time to do some research.
Examine Plants
The last thing I want to suggest to help you is to examine the plants you are buying. Make sure they are healthy.
You can gently examine the roots to see if they are crowded from being grown so long in their pots. Look for signs of damage from weather, insects or diseases. Stay away from those. If there are too many in that condition, stay away from that nursery, too.
You should be able to buy plants that have been cared for by professionals that know what they are doing. The best nursery will also know all about their plants and be able to advise you on your selection.
Once you get your plants home, you will need to plant them right. It does not matter the size of the plant — from a tree to a tiny annual, the planting procedure is the same. Take the plant out of the pot and look at the roots.
Unless the roots are very loose, spread them out. Just pull the roots apart and spread them out. It will not harm them if you break some of the roots a little doing this.
If you do not spread out the roots they will often stay crowded together and may grow around and around in a circle. This effectively chokes the plants.
I have seen this cause the plant to die within a few years. I once planted two identical plants side by side. One had its roots spread out and the other was left with roots growing too tight around the pot area in which it grew.
Within two years, the loose-rooted plant was thriving and the tight-rooted plant was dead. It really shows how important this is.
Give your plants a nice watering with a starter medium for plants. Then, for the next months, make sure the plant is watered regularly so it never dries completely out.
Remember that not all rains that come in the spring bring enough water to go deeply enough for the health of your plant.
If you take good care of your new plants, you will have a great year in the garden and be pleased with how things turn out in your landscape. This can be a real satisfaction for you and provide you and your family with a delightful place to relax and enjoy nature. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.