Garden: Beginning springtime gardening

Also remember that you will save money by not buying too many plants that will only have to be removed later.

Get Proper Plants

Next, make sure you get a great plant for its perfect spot. Take some time before you go to the nursery to buy your plants to study and learn what kind of plants are right for your landscape.

You want a plant that is right for your climate here in Waco, right for your lighting (does it need sun or shade?), and is the right size for the spot in which you will place it.

Look through books that say they are for Texas. Don’t get a book that lists the best plants for New York or Oregon. Your plants will do much better. There are many great plants of all sizes that are under-used that you may discover that will give you a great landscape and last for years.

Your neighbors will think you are really smart, and you will be, since you took the time to do some research.

Examine Plants

The last thing I want to suggest to help you is to examine the plants you are buying. Make sure they are healthy.