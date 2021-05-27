Garden: Creating a theme garden

Heritage Garden

The theme of a heritage garden is your own past, or rather, that of your ancestors. Where did your family come from? Do they have an interesting story about how they came to Texas?

If you would like to make a heritage theme garden, think of images of your ancestral home. Are there some iconic scenes that come to mind? For instance, part of my family came from Utah. I would put beehives in my ancestral garden. (Utah is the beehive state.) Then I would include a few red rocks in the theme garden, since Utah has many areas with red soil and rock formations.

If my family came from Africa, I might include some pots that represent the beautiful pottery of many parts of that civilization. Add flowers and other decorations that fit into the theme.

Some of my ancestors are Scottish. A Scottish theme might have your family’s tartan painted on a wooden plaque placed in the garden. This theme is perhaps more difficult than the others I have mentioned. However, it would certainly be unique and a great way to introduce your children to the culture of their ancestors.

Ideas could come from searching your home country on the internet for pictures of the areas to find inspiration.

I ask you to consider what kind of theme garden you might enjoy creating in your landscape. This could become a hobby all by itself, adding another dimension to gardening. Do a little research and then see what you can come up with for your theme garden. I think you will find it to be a rewarding adventure. ￼

Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.