Garden: Creating a theme garden

I am in the midst of having fun designing and creating an Asian theme garden for my landscape. It has been so enjoyable I decided to share a few ideas with you about creating a theme garden of your very own.
A theme garden is a space in your landscape where you design a garden for a particular purpose. You can have a theme garden that is quite small or even one that dominates your landscape.
Use your creativity to make a garden that reflects your interests, your heritage, your culinary adventures or anything that makes you happy. Here are some ideas to get you in a creative mood to inspire your own design.
Italian Garden
I am working on an Italian garden of my own this year. It will be a small area, set aside for growing all the plants I need to make my Italian culinary specialties.
I love Italian food and have found that fresh ingredients really make a huge difference in cooking such dishes as spaghetti, pizza and lasagna. To start, you will need to define a space with enough room to grow your plants.
My whole Italian theme garden is only 6 feet by 3 feet, and yet that is plenty of room. My garden has paste tomatoes such as Roma and Ten Fingers of Naples. Any paste tomato will do, but choose ones that have meaty flesh and rich flavor.
Most of these tomatoes are determinate varieties, which means they will grow to a set size and then set all their fruit at once. They can fit into the smaller size garden I have selected.
Along with the tomatoes, your garden will need garlic, parsley, rosemary, oregano, onions and green peppers. With these ingredients, you can make fresh tomato sauce quite easily. By the way, recipes will tell you that you have to peel tomatoes for sauce. This is not necessary. Just cut them up and toss them in the pot.
You will not be able to start growing garlic until this fall. As soon as the weather cools, plant the cloves in the garden, adding a few extra so that you will have enough to plant the next fall.
After a few years of this, you will have enough free garlic to always grow your own. My garlic came through just fine in the ice storm this winter, so don’t worry about cold weather. Your garlic will survive.
If you want to get fancy, add a statue to your garden that has an Italian style to it. If you want flowers in the garden, add marigolds, which tomatoes love as neighbors.
Asian Garden
An Asian garden is one that concentrates on foliage rather than flowers. Choose plants that have attractive leaves. There are many plants and shrubs that have variegated leaves with cream-colored spots or splotches.
Use small, ornamental trees, such as vitex, crape myrtle or althea. They will fit right in and also have beautiful flowers, which you do see rather than blooming perennials in Asian gardens.
You will need to get an Asian lantern, as all Asian gardens have them, and a water feature. If you can, purchase a bamboo fountain, too. Place it near the lantern for a more authentic feel.
River rocks can be used in your garden to create a dry riverbed. This is a feature that I have seen quite often in Asian gardens.
Butterfly Garden
A butterfly garden will be an enjoyable theme garden for you and the children in your life. You will need to provide the butterflies with the two things that they need for survival — nectar plants for feeding the adults, and larvae plants to feed their young.
Nectar plants are simply flowers. Butterflies like flowers of all kinds, but a nice landing pad is appreciated. These are plants that have a flatter surface, such as daisies, where the butterfly can sit as it sips the nectar from the flower centers.
Plants for the young include parsley and fennel. You can include a selection of herbs and flowers to fill out the garden with attractive plants that will also delight your small, winged visitors.
Include a large, flat rock that will sit in the sunniest part of the garden. This is a place your butterflies will sit on to warm their bodies on cooler mornings. You can also make a shallow muddy area for the males. Male butterflies of many species get minerals from the mud that they need for their health.
Heritage Garden
The theme of a heritage garden is your own past, or rather, that of your ancestors. Where did your family come from? Do they have an interesting story about how they came to Texas?
If you would like to make a heritage theme garden, think of images of your ancestral home. Are there some iconic scenes that come to mind? For instance, part of my family came from Utah. I would put beehives in my ancestral garden. (Utah is the beehive state.) Then I would include a few red rocks in the theme garden, since Utah has many areas with red soil and rock formations.
If my family came from Africa, I might include some pots that represent the beautiful pottery of many parts of that civilization. Add flowers and other decorations that fit into the theme.
Some of my ancestors are Scottish. A Scottish theme might have your family’s tartan painted on a wooden plaque placed in the garden. This theme is perhaps more difficult than the others I have mentioned. However, it would certainly be unique and a great way to introduce your children to the culture of their ancestors.
Ideas could come from searching your home country on the internet for pictures of the areas to find inspiration.
I ask you to consider what kind of theme garden you might enjoy creating in your landscape. This could become a hobby all by itself, adding another dimension to gardening. Do a little research and then see what you can come up with for your theme garden. I think you will find it to be a rewarding adventure. ￼
