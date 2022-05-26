Garden: Different options to garden available

Now is a good time to think about some alternative methods of gardening, in particular in regard to vegetable and herb gardens. Check out the following types of gardens to see if you think one of these might be just right for you.

Rows in a traditional bed. This is the most familiar form of garden. The ground is dug up, weeds and rocks are removed, and the soil is amended with compost and fertilizer. Then the plants are sowed in long rows.

It is easy to see that this method is an adaptation of farming, which is done on a large scale with a plow. The long rows make it easy to harvest also as the equipment goes along the rows and sucks up the vegetables.

Many people think that they need to garden this way, but you can see that it is really for large-scale production and is labor intensive for the home gardener. Double digging, which removes the soil from the first row and then is continued until the gardener has readied the soil in each row, will most likely also develop a major backache. This is not for me!

There are several ways to garden that are less hard on the gardener and easier to maintain.

Keyhole gardening is a method used in Africa and has been adapted to Texas by Deb Tolman, a gardening expert.

I highly recommend that you look up Deb Tolman and read all about keyhole gardening. There is not a better expert than her and you will find her not only informative but very interesting.

Basically, you build a round garden wall to enclose your garden. You fill the bottom and sides of the hole with cardboard, kitchen waste, compost, leaves and papers. Near the top you can put a layer of good soil.

As you build the layers of materials, add a column in the middle made of wire of some kind. You can also use plastic chicken wire, my favorite garden material to use to build structures. It can be cut with scissors and will not develop sharp edges that can cut your hands. I use this for many things in the garden.

You place the column in the middle of the garden as you build up the layers and make sure it is held upright. Then when you have kitchen waste materials, pour them in the column. You can also water the garden by filling it with some water and a little compost.

One interesting thing about this garden method is that it will heat up the soil within it as it decomposes. This means that you can grow things into the cold time of year. Your plants will be kept warm.

The best time to start a keyhole garden is in late fall.

The illustration shows the width that is best for this garden. As you will notice, a pie wedge has been made when you install the wall so that you can easily reach the middle where the column is located.

You never have to bend over and hurt your back to garden in this way. There is no picking weeds or removing rocks needed. Just smother any weeds at the bottom of the bed with a layer of cardboard, then add the soil and compost materials as you fill it in.

Square-foot beds are a fairly well-known method of gardening. Once again, you don’t have to dig down and remove weeds and rocks. You can cover the ground with cardboard and then put your soil and compost on top of this bottom layer until your bed is deep enough for your vegetables.

I would make my soil at least 1 foot deep. Finished garden soil or bagged soil with added fertilizer will make this a rather expensive endeavor.

One way that you can cut down on the expense is a method I often use. I make one bed with bagged soil and compost. I build another bed and then I fill it in during the year with kitchen scraps, leaf mold, leaves (especially chopped leaves) and any other composting materials that I have during that year. Mix this together at least four times during your gardening season.

By the following spring, your soil will be ready to plant. Square-foot beds are generally 4 foot by 4 foot in size. You can use any type of wood or cinder blocks for the walls. I like cinder blocks because they are the exact size you need for the depth of the bed and will last forever.

There are many websites that show what people like you have done to make their own square-foot beds. This will give you many good ideas to try.

Container gardening is an old method that has stayed around because it works well and is very adaptable to your individual conditions.

My daughter had a wonderful container garden on her balcony which outperformed my in-ground tomatoes and peppers. It was quite impressive.

Just make sure that you think about what kind of containers will work best for you. I prefer the lightweight pots that mimic the look of stone or cement. Never use ground soil in pots.

Here you will need to use the bagged garden soil that says it is for containers or raised square-foot beds. This is vital to ensure the health of your plants.

Whatever you do, don’t forget to water deeply at least once a week. If it is in the middle of summer in intensive heat, you will need to check to make sure the soil has not dried out and water immediately if it has.

In moderate weather, you will want to make sure the soil never becomes soggy, as this is just as bad for the plants as too-dry soil. Check your plants weekly to make sure that insects have not discovered your patio or balcony. Hand removal is best.

Strawbale gardens use a bale of straw with a hollowed-out area in the middle. This is filled with good potting soil. You can set the bales in any configuration that works for your yard.

This method works quite well and doesn’t require any digging or rock removal. Try to get straw, not hay.

Hay has seeds in it and animals can eat it. Straw on the other hand is not edible and is used for animal bedding. It will not germinate hay seeds and cause you the need to pick weeds in this type of garden.

Hopefully you will find a method of gardening that you want to try from these examples. It is fun to experiment and do something new. Perhaps you will find a new, favorite way to garden this year. ￼