Garden: Fall is great time for planting

Fall is the best time to plant many of your garden vegetables, herbs and flowers for the best results. The cool fall days will give your plants time to grow and develop strong root systems so that they will perform well next year.

You can also expect your flowers to be bigger and fuller, and your vegetables to give you fresh produce through the winter and far into next spring.

In the vegetable garden, you can plant all vegetables that you grow to harvest the leaves or the roots. Plant lettuces of all kinds, Swiss chard, spinach, kale and Chinese vegetables such as bok choy or cabbage.

Fall is the best time also to plant broccoli plants and Brussels sprouts. These will grow all winter and give you a good harvest in the springtime. It is also the best time to plant all your herbs, excluding the basils, as they cannot take any freezing weather.

All other herbs will grow throughout the winter and be well established in the spring. If you hope to grow your own garlic and onions, these require a planting once the weather cools off in the fall.

As a matter of fact, this is a great time to get into growing free garlic — never pay for garlic again! When you harvest your garlic bulbs the first year, save about five or six garlic bulbs to plant the following fall.