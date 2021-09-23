Garden: Fall is great time for planting

Fall is the best time to plant many of your garden vegetables, herbs and flowers for the best results. The cool fall days will give your plants time to grow and develop strong root systems so that they will perform well next year.
You can also expect your flowers to be bigger and fuller, and your vegetables to give you fresh produce through the winter and far into next spring.
In the vegetable garden, you can plant all vegetables that you grow to harvest the leaves or the roots. Plant lettuces of all kinds, Swiss chard, spinach, kale and Chinese vegetables such as bok choy or cabbage.
Fall is the best time also to plant broccoli plants and Brussels sprouts. These will grow all winter and give you a good harvest in the springtime. It is also the best time to plant all your herbs, excluding the basils, as they cannot take any freezing weather.
All other herbs will grow throughout the winter and be well established in the spring. If you hope to grow your own garlic and onions, these require a planting once the weather cools off in the fall.
As a matter of fact, this is a great time to get into growing free garlic — never pay for garlic again! When you harvest your garlic bulbs the first year, save about five or six garlic bulbs to plant the following fall.
Store them in a cool, dark place. Do not clean them up but leave the roots and skins intact. The next fall, separate the bulbs into the individual cloves and plant each one about 3 inches apart once the cool weather is well underway. Next spring, you can harvest enough garlic to eat and to plant again the following year, all for no cost to you but your labor.
I have been doing this for a while now and it is quite satisfying. I don’t know how to cook without adding garlic, so I save more and more bulbs to replant each year. The flavor of these fresh garlic cloves is superior to the somewhat stale older ones in the grocery store.
Only fall-planted onions get large the next spring. Planting them in the spring doesn’t give them enough time to grow into large onions. They need the cool days of fall to accomplish that.
Did you know that the 1015 onions you see in the grocery store are so named because they should be planted on Oct. 15? It may be hard to find them available by then, but get them as soon as you can and plant right away.
Freeze Protection
Be sure to provide protection from hard freezes. Find and buy some floating row cover to keep your fall vegetables from damaging weather, such as we had last season.
It is particularly important to cover broccoli because any insects that are wintering over will find your plants and can do a lot of harm next spring. The extra warmth provided by the row cover will also give the plants a boost toward stronger growth during cooler weather.
Don’t wait until we have a severe cold front to get your floating row cover over your plants. You don’t want to be struggling to cover the vegetables while the icy wind is cutting through your jacket like a hot knife through butter.
Cool-Season Plants
Cool-season flowers and bulbs also need to be planted in the fall for best results. Plant dianthus, mums and other flowers that bloom in the spring each fall and they will be twice as large and covered with flowers in the spring.
Don’t forget about daffodils and irises also. They must be planted no later than November or early December to do well the next year.
Also, fall is the best time of the year to divide overgrown clumps of irises. If you neglect this chore for more than a year or two, your irises will start to die off and decline in quality and quantity of blooms.
Divide them and give them some good compost to help them have a great new year. Give the extras to friends, or plant on a slope to control erosion. I live on a hill and I don’t know of anything that prevents erosion quite as well as a thick stand of irises can.
If you intend to add to your daffodils and iris collection, start looking in the late summer catalogs, or you may not find many available. You can store these in a cool, dark place until fall planting time arrives.
Around Central Texas, that most likely will occur in mid to late October for irises, although daffodils can be planted right before Thanksgiving if you need the extra time.
If you will use fall to its best advantage, you will have a healthier and more productive garden next year. The results really are impressive. So don’t wait until spring to get this job done. Plant in the fall and reap the rewards of a great garden the following year. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.