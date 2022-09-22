Garden: Gardening for late summer, early fall

Lately people have been stopping me to ask what they can plant in their gardens in late summer and for fall, so I promised to give them some pointers in my next article. Here we go!

For planting while it is still hot outside, you do have some limited options. I’m not making any promises for those brave enough to get out in the heat and plant a late summer garden, but as sure as I state you will not be successful, I’ll be stopped by a dozen people who have done it.

Officially, according to the state of Texas authorities (the people who trained me), here is what you can plant now: tomatoes, green peppers, squash and green beans. You can also try other vegetables if you are daring, but there is one thing I wish to emphasize — for best success grow varieties that produce small fruits.

That means you will want to stick with cherry tomatoes and small paste varieties. With green peppers, you should be okay with regular sizes, but don’t try for jumbo peppers. Even better, pick peppers such as jalapeños that are small to start with.

Look for green bean varieties that mature in the shortest number of days you can find, because you will be starting from seeds.

The same goes with squash, of course. Get them in the ground immediately and devise a way to shade the little plants from the afternoon sun. You can get a small piece of lumber and prop it up on the west side of the plant. A rock or a stake will work fine.

Once the plant is larger, you can put the shade device away until next year. Perhaps your spouse will be impressed by using the term “shade device” and won’t tell you that you are cluttering up the garage.

Watering Deeply

Be sure that you water deeply when planting, both with seeds and with transplants. I recommend that you dig the hole and pour water into it, then add the plant. Cover with soil and then water again. This way, you will know that the water reached all the way to the roots.

You should always do this, but it is never more critical than when you are planting in hot weather. I do this with everything I plant, from tiny seeds to a tree or shrub. Water deeply each time you water.

Once a week should do it unless it is 100 degrees or more. Then, water no more than twice a week. Just make sure that when you water, you really drench the soil. It can be the difference between life and death.

Fall Gardening

Now for a subject I really am excited about: fall gardening. I am excited because in Texas we can really grow many things very well in the cooler, wetter weather of fall.

And many of the plants I will name will also grow right on through the winter. Here is an easy rule to remember when it comes to what plants do well in the cooler time of the year: If you grow it for the fruit, it needs warm weather and can’t take a freeze.

A perfect example of this is the tomato (and yes, those red things you eat are fruit). If you grow it to eat the leaves or roots, it likes cool weather.

My favorite vegetables I have grown in the fall and all winter are Swiss chard, beets and lettuces. Spinach, kale and Asian vegetables such as bok choy grow well in cool weather as well.

When I grow beets, I mostly grow them to eat the leaves. Swiss chard and beets can often live for two or three years if you are just cutting off leaves for your dinner. Do not harvest the whole plant. This method has a name: “Cut and come again.”

Swiss chard is unusual because it can grow in hot Texas summers, thrive in the fall, and hang on to produce more leaves in the winter. I have seen it survive ice storms and snow and still continue to produce greens for my winter or summer table. What a trooper!

You should also grow onions, garlic and chives for fall and winter. Then in the spring the next year, you can harvest the garlic and onions.

There is nothing better than pinto beans and cornbread served up with a side of little green onions. A meal fit for a king. If you plant enough garlic, you can use it in cooking all summer, and when fall comes, you will have some left over that you can plant again for the next season.

Now that’s low-cost garlic. I should know. I like to put garlic in almost everything that isn’t a dessert.

Herb Garden

Fall is also the perfect time to start an herb garden. All herbs will make it through our winters except for basil, which needs warm temperatures, or it will die.

Since I use almost as much basil as I do garlic, I have taken to growing my basil indoors under grow lights. That way I never run out.

In the last few years, they have come out with small hydroponic gardens you can buy. I plant Italian basil and Thai basil in mine. I bought my hydroponic garden within about five minutes of learning of its existence.

If you like Thai food, get you some Thai basil for your herb bed. Together with cumino, garlic and ginger, you have the basis for a fabulous Asian meal.

I also might want to mention that you can grow your own ginger, too. Just plant pieces of ginger from the store in a big pot and give it plenty of sun. It produces a nice house plant with a tropical look while it is growing its flavorful roots.

I hope you will plant a garden this fall. If you are courageous, plant a late summer garden, too. In Texas we should be able to have something growing all year round.

Good luck and good eating!