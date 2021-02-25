Garden: Get early spring off to good start

I can always recover the area with insect barrier row cover if I want protection from all the little creatures that like my tomatoes as much as I do.

Water Option

Another interesting option for frost protection that some of my Master Gardener friends have tried is the product Wall O’Water, which is a plastic device you fill with water and surround your plants with it.

The Wall O’Water is filled with water, which heats up during the day and releases just enough heat at night to give some degree of protection from frost.

This device looks sort of like the plastic floats we used to lie on in the pool in the summer, but much smaller.

One thing you need to understand is that when you protect a plant from frost, it is not like putting a coat on a child before sending him out to play. People give off warmth — 98.6 degrees worth. So all you have to do is keep this heat from being lost in the atmosphere. You hold it close to the body and the heat is captured.

Plants don’t give off heat. In essence, what you are trying to do is to capture the heat of the ground that has been heated by the sun, or in the case of devices like the Wall O’Water, water heated by the sun.