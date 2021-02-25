Garden: Get early spring off to good start

Early spring can be such a lovely time of the year. Temperatures can be warm and the weather sunny and mild. The problem is that within 24 hours of this idyllic scene, the weather can suddenly change, and you would think you were living in the Arctic.
Ice or even snow can fall, often destroying or seriously setting back the new spring flowers and vegetables you had so optimistically planted days before. I have often bemoaned the fact that my spring tomatoes that I tenderly set out were now caked with ice and drooping from the reappearance of winter.
It is important that our spring vegetables be planted early so that they can produce their bounty before the heat of Texas summers keeps them from forming their fruits. For instance, if tomatoes grow in weather that is too hot, they will often either not form fruits at all or the growth of such will be stunted and malformed. So what can we do?
One solution is to plant tomatoes and other warm-season crops in containers that can be moved during a late freeze to a sheltered location, such as a garage. Once the danger is past, you can move them all outside again.
I admit this is a lot of trouble and not so easy on your back. Moving heavy containers can be quite a lot of work. You have to be really dedicated to go through this much trouble.
Floating Row Cover
Another solution is to use floating row cover over PVC hoops. The floating row cover can be found online. Once you have located it, you will notice that it comes in several thicknesses. Some row cover is just to keep insects out and does nothing to protect your plants from the cold. Other row cover promises protection down to a few degrees above freezing.
Just make a judgment call and pick one that you feel will meet your needs the best. Remember, if a plant doesn’t actually freeze, it will probably live. That means that if it gets down to 34 degrees, your plant could be fine, but at 32, it will surely die.
This is not just determined by the thermometer, however. I have two primary vegetable gardens at my house. One is up on a hilltop, and the other is down below at an elevation several feet lower than the hilltop garden. The lower elevation will freeze before the hilltop does. This is just the way frost works.
When I can, I take advantage of this fact by planting my frosts-sensitive plants at the higher elevation. To make sure both groups of vegetables are protected, I install PVC pipe as hoops over the plants at a height of about 2 to 3 feet at the apex.
Then I drape the fabric row cover over the hoops and secure at ground level with yard staples or even rocks. This row cover stays on until I am sure that there will not be any more frost that spring.
I can always recover the area with insect barrier row cover if I want protection from all the little creatures that like my tomatoes as much as I do.
Water Option
Another interesting option for frost protection that some of my Master Gardener friends have tried is the product Wall O’Water, which is a plastic device you fill with water and surround your plants with it.
The Wall O’Water is filled with water, which heats up during the day and releases just enough heat at night to give some degree of protection from frost.
This device looks sort of like the plastic floats we used to lie on in the pool in the summer, but much smaller.
One thing you need to understand is that when you protect a plant from frost, it is not like putting a coat on a child before sending him out to play. People give off warmth — 98.6 degrees worth. So all you have to do is keep this heat from being lost in the atmosphere. You hold it close to the body and the heat is captured.
Plants don’t give off heat. In essence, what you are trying to do is to capture the heat of the ground that has been heated by the sun, or in the case of devices like the Wall O’Water, water heated by the sun.
This is the heat that will be given off under the row cover or device to protect your plants. Wrapping something around the plant that excludes the earth around it defeats the purpose. You must let this work for you by capturing it for your plants.
Wind Problem
Wind is another thing that can wreak havoc, especially in the springtime. Your tiny plants can be whipped about by the wind until their little limbs break or their roots are lifted almost out of the ground.
You can provide much protection from this problem with a wind protection device. Don’t worry, this isn’t some highly technical thing you need to purchase. A coffee can or other large can with the top and bottom cut out will do.
Place this over the plants to add wind protection. In a pinch, a board leaned next to a plant will do. Just make sure it can’t fall over onto the plant and smash it. That could be worse than the wind.
With a little protection, your plants can grow into big ones that will provide you with a great harvest later this year of which you can be proud. Take the time to help them through our fickle Texas spring season. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.