Garden: Getting annual returns

It is not a good idea to eat these beets, since they are woody and fibrous beyond good eating. If you have the room to rotate crops, plan on planting a completely unrelated vegetable in the old location, such as tomatoes or peppers. The compost you added will assure that the new plants will have the nutrition they need to grow well.

Your basil will die when there is a freeze, so you cannot have basil that will give you a harvest more than one season. However, almost all other herbs can be planted, preferably in the fall, and will grow for several years in the future.

You will only need to replant these herbs when some disaster has befallen them, such as a major insect infestation or animal destruction. Since your herb bed will last you several years, be sure that you incorporate plenty of compost into the soil at planting time. You will need this nutrition to keep the herbs happy over the next years that they are being grown and harvested.

Some herbs do not make good neighbors. Herbs like oregano, for example, will send underground roots to invade their neighboring plants. Each year, investigate these little criminals and ferret out the root systems that are trying to take over the herb bed.