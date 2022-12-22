Garden: Getting ready for spring

Now is the best time to ready your garden plot for spring planting. The weather is cool and digging in the dirt will not be the hot, uncomfortable job it will be in the coming months.

There is much you can do, and if you start now, the additions you make to the soil will have time to break down and be ready for planting once spring is here.

So what kind of additions am I talking about? Let me explain. Each year, after growing vegetables or flowers in your garden beds, the soil will become infertile and need to be built up again.

In addition, our soils tend to pack down easily and need to be loosened again before replanting for another year of production. You need to add organic matter to the soil to accomplish both of these problems.

I have noticed that garden centers are already offering for sale truckloads of organic matter that they will deliver and pour on top of your beds. Even though you pay more for a truckload, if you bought that much compost in bags, it would work out to be much more expensive.

Many people have no idea how much organic matter they should add to the soil and end up using far less than they really need. I advise that you add up to half the volume of your beds in compost. Any less than this is not going to be nearly as effective in improving the soil.

In addition to adding organic matter, you will need to add nitrogen to the soil each season. For the most part, our soils do not need anything but nitrogen. The other primary elements are in adequate supply, so they do not need to be added.

The organic matter will add any missing element that might be needed. If you want to make sure that your soil gets exactly what it needs, you can do a soil test. You can send for a test kit from Texas A&M University. It does the testing for our part of Texas.

Alkaline/Acidic

You may hear that your soil’s pH is too alkaline and needs to have something added to make it more acidic. It is fairly easy to make soil more alkaline, but it is nearly impossible to make it more acidic. That would take so much sulfur that the soil would almost turn yellow without achieving the wanted change.

If you care for the nutrients the soil needs, and add organic matter to also make the soil looser, you really don’t need to worry about the soil pH. Even though our soil is too alkaline, the other additions here advised will do the job you need for your soil’s health.

While you are tilling in your soil amendments, be sure to remove as many weeds as possible. If not, they will come back next spring with a vengeance. All those nice nutrients you added will encourage them to put forth the healthiest weeds you have ever seen.

Don’t give them a chance. Keep after them. After you have picked all the weeds you can, lay down a 3- to 4-inch layer of mulch over the soil to discourage anything from growing that you didn’t plant.

Seed Catalogs

My first seed catalog arrived in the mail on Nov. 15. I receive just about every seed catalog known to mankind. I set them aside in a special place and watch the stack grow larger and larger. When Dec. 26 arrives, I get out the catalogs and a notepad and start making lists of those seeds I want to order.

I compare the cost between the catalogs, along with who has the best vegetables for my garden. Of course, there is a lot of hype. Nothing quite measures up to the glowing description in the catalogs, but at least I can find all the old reliables and a few new ones to try this year.

With much faith and a great hope in these promises, I send off my orders, comparing the cost of the seeds with the values identified. This is a decadeslong event for me as I have been doing this little ceremony since sometime in the 1970s when I first had my very own garden as a grown-up married lady. It is still as much fun now as an old widow as it was back then.

Garden Journal

It is a great idea to keep a garden journal to record what seed varieties you bought and how they grew. Record both your successes and failures so you know more next year. I like to take many photos of my garden during the season, from the start of seedlings to the finished harvest.

These are fun in later years to see how things have changed and progressed. It is especially good if you catch that unaware child or grandchild in background shots.

If you have not researched what to grow and how to grow it, please start right away. Get a good book on Texas gardening. Don’t ever rely on garden books written for California or New York. We are unique and you need advice for our state.

Not only that, but you need advice on Central Texas most of all. Do your search on Amazon for “Central Texas gardening” to start with. Many gardening books just expect you to follow their advice even if they are hundreds of miles away. I never have understood how that is supposed to help us. (If you can’t garden in California, you might as well give up altogether and get another hobby.)

I hope that you will have a great gardening year in 2023. Take good care of your plants and they will reward you with nutritious additions to your table all year round. Good luck and hopefully my articles can guide you along your way.