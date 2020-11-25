Garden: Gift ideas for gardeners

This has been a very different sort of year than we all expected. I am releasing my 2020 list of gift ideas for gardeners. I hope that you will make it a priority in your family to give some gifts that will make the coming months more secure.
Several of my suggestions include a great deal of wonderful advice on gardening. If you don’t have a garden now, you should start one right away. We do not have as secure a future as we once thought we would have.
Everyone needs to have food storage and fresh vegetables from a garden. If you live in an apartment and don’t have anywhere to garden, then start growing sprouts in your kitchen. This can be done in jars and doesn’t take up much room at all, yet provides an abundant source of nutrients for your family.
I hope that the following books and ideas will help you to grow some of your own food. Some of these ideas are also fun — we are not all gloom and doom. So let’s get started.
Books
I discovered a wonderful book, “The Gardener and the Grill.” If you have been reading my articles, you know I love to cook with fresh vegetables and herbs. This book has some very interesting ideas about cooking your vegetables on a grill.
In our family we try to barbecue once a week. My son-in-law is the world’s best barbecue meat chef. This book may go on his Christmas list. A good way to gift this book would be to combine it with a related gift.
I suggest this clever barbecue skillet. This skillet looks just like a regular skillet until you examine it closely. It has holes all in the pan so that the smoke flavor can come in and the grease can drain out. What a great idea! You could bundle the book, the pan and some dry rubs or other flavorings into one great gift idea.
“Grow Great Texas Vegetables” is another book that I recommend. This is like a textbook on everything you need to know to garden in Texas while achieving great success.
It is divided into chapters based on what to do each month in Texas. For instance, July talks about beating the heat, while October deals with the coming cold weather. This is very well organized and informative. Any gardener wishing to increase his knowledge on gardening here will appreciate this book.
“Landscaping with Edible Plants in Texas” is just what we have been needing to help us find a way to grow more vegetables and fruits by incorporating them into the landscape. It has illustrations of landscapes that work in garden plants into the design and lots of information to be a success at achieving these plans.
These gardens are often presented as theme gardens, such as a pizza garden with an outdoor oven, a walled garden or a square foot garden. There is an amazing amount of information and real-life examples of the gardens.
The author gives extensive plant lists from which to pick attractive and productive vegetables and other plants from which to choose. There is also a large section dealing with fruit trees and how to care for them. This is one of the most comprehensive books I have ever seen on this topic.
Because many of us want to grow some of our food, we need a book like this the help us know how to start.
Tools, Gadgets
I hardly need to mention that many gardeners would like tools and gadgets for their gardens. I know that I wear out gloves and clippers faster than you would think and would always like to receive these as gifts at Christmas. The following are interesting ideas.
There have been a number of gadgets that are garden claws this last year. One variety is a set of gloves that have claws built right into the glove fingers. The idea is that you can dig easily with these gloves on your hands in the garden beds.
I have not tried these, but they sound like a clever idea. There is also a new-for-this-year garden tool that is shaped like a claw that has a hand to hold it as you work.
You might like to get your gardener a drip irrigation system. These come in a box with all the things you need to set up a bed with drip irrigation. I like these kits because they keep you from forgetting something important you need for setup and operation of the system.
There are a lot of parts to a good drip irrigation system. I wouldn’t want to try to do this without using a kit that gives you the parts plus instructions on how to put it together. It needs to be built right or it won’t work right.
My last suggestion is to find a nice solar fountain for your gardener to set up in his garden. Water in the garden will attract beneficial insects and toads to help you with your vegetables.
I do have one suggestion, however. When you set up your fountain, it is essential that you have a fairly large source of water for the fountain. You can find rubber tubs that are created to hold the water. They are black and can be filled with decorative river rocks to disguise the source of your water to create a more natural-looking fountain.
Little creatures will love this source of water. Enjoyment can be derived from watching toads and birds use the fountain. The plants around the fountain will benefit from the extra water. This cool and refreshing area of the garden will become a favorite area to sit and enjoy your work.
I hope that your holiday season will be filled with joy and that you will give some thought to the ideas that I have suggested. I am practically going on a crusade to see more and more people learn to garden and grow food to make their diet tastier and healthier. This is a good opportunity to help your family enjoy nature and the bounties it holds. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.
