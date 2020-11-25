Garden: Gift ideas for gardeners

The author gives extensive plant lists from which to pick attractive and productive vegetables and other plants from which to choose. There is also a large section dealing with fruit trees and how to care for them. This is one of the most comprehensive books I have ever seen on this topic.

Because many of us want to grow some of our food, we need a book like this the help us know how to start.

Tools, Gadgets

I hardly need to mention that many gardeners would like tools and gadgets for their gardens. I know that I wear out gloves and clippers faster than you would think and would always like to receive these as gifts at Christmas. The following are interesting ideas.

There have been a number of gadgets that are garden claws this last year. One variety is a set of gloves that have claws built right into the glove fingers. The idea is that you can dig easily with these gloves on your hands in the garden beds.

I have not tried these, but they sound like a clever idea. There is also a new-for-this-year garden tool that is shaped like a claw that has a hand to hold it as you work.