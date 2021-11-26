Garden: Gifts for gardeners

It is time to think about those on your Christmas gift list that would enjoy a garden item or book for Christmas. As I researched what is available for gardeners this year, I was impressed to include some ideas that can make gardening chores easier.
There are a lot of repetitive tasks in gardening. When you use the same muscles over and over again, it is very easy to end up sore and maybe even suffering from a damaged arm or hand. A thoughtful gift for your gardening buddy could include ways to ease these tasks and keep the pain away.
One such tool that I am excited about this year is a mini chain saw. Instead of a bulky, heavy regular-sized chain saw, try a mini version of this helpful tool. There are several on the market this year, ranging from around $60 to $80 for a rechargeable model, lightweight and cordless.
And because they use electricity, you don’t have to worry about having to run over and get a gallon of gasoline before you begin your tree trimming adventure. Of course, you can’t cut down a grand old father oak with this little tool, but it can handle small trees, small branches and shrubbery trimming.
I never advise anyone to try to cut down a huge tree anyway. I believe the danger to you or possibly your roof is quite likely. This is a task best left to the professionals. They know how to do it safely and with the best results for the health of the tree you are trying to trim.
Use the mini saw on branches that you would consider using a hand saw. The mini saw will be much faster and will give you a smoother, healthier trim.
Along the same line as the mini chain saw are powered hand pruners. The electric power will give you a real helping hand as you do your clipping and pruning. This is an idea that I have been waiting for a long time, and I intend to get one for next year’s gardening chores. No more sore hands for me.
You can also get a ratcheting pruner. These are not electric. They are equipped with a ratcheting device that boosts the power of your hand by quite a bit. You can hear the clicking noise as the ratchets catch hold and help you increase your pruning strength. This is a good, standard tool with a long history of success.
Diaries, Logbooks
On the market this year you will find several diaries and logbooks for recording your successes and failures in the garden next year. Most have room for photos, and many are illustrated handsomely.
My favorite was called the Garden Logbook. It is beautifully illustrated and includes a few hints and suggestions as well as space for your diary.
My youngest daughter lives in an apartment and has discovered the joys of gardening on her balcony. This got me to thinking about gifts I might buy her this year for her new hobby.
I have discovered there is an endless variety of space-saving devices, so a gardener that is space-challenged can grow more plants. Some of these you might be able to build yourself, although you can buy both of the ones I am going to explain how to make.
The first space-saving device is shaped like a ladder or stepstool. The difference is that each “step” of the ladder is wider than you would need for your feet to step. These create shelves on which you can place pots or even boxes in which to put your plants. Just fill with good top soil from a bag, then plant and water the seedlings.
At the end of the season you can fold the plant ladder up (minus the soil) if you need the space. However, there is no real end to gardening in Texas, so you should be able to grow something year-round in your containers, especially if your location protects the plants from a strong, cold wind.
Another container you can either buy or build resembles a barbecue pit. This is the one that is up on four legs, usually on wheels, with a lid that you can open or shut as needed.
If you want to build this, then buy a cheap barbecue pit as I have described. Take off the lid, which should come off with hinges. Then wheel the pit into the location it will be used. Puncture a couple of holes in the bottom and then fill with good potting soil.
You can grow quite a few greens and lettuces in such a container. Everything is at eye level so you don’t even have to bend over to use this device, and it can be easily wheeled around your patio or balcony as needed.
If you are a real cheapskate, like I am, you could get one at a yard sale, clean it up, and spray-paint it a pretty color on the outside. Once filled with dirt, its past would be completely hidden. It might already be missing its lid. That should make it go for less, and you didn’t want a lid anyway.
There are a number of books that are informative and quite fun that would make a good gift for the gardener who wants even more ideas on space-saving techniques for the space-challenged. Do a search for “vertical gardening” to get you started.
Now you have some ideas to help your gardener garden easier and in less space. Have some fun as you look for even more ideas to accomplish these ideas. Your gardener will think you have the best original ideas to speed him on his way to a great garden season next year. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.