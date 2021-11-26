Garden: Gifts for gardeners

I have discovered there is an endless variety of space-saving devices, so a gardener that is space-challenged can grow more plants. Some of these you might be able to build yourself, although you can buy both of the ones I am going to explain how to make.

The first space-saving device is shaped like a ladder or stepstool. The difference is that each “step” of the ladder is wider than you would need for your feet to step. These create shelves on which you can place pots or even boxes in which to put your plants. Just fill with good top soil from a bag, then plant and water the seedlings.

At the end of the season you can fold the plant ladder up (minus the soil) if you need the space. However, there is no real end to gardening in Texas, so you should be able to grow something year-round in your containers, especially if your location protects the plants from a strong, cold wind.

Another container you can either buy or build resembles a barbecue pit. This is the one that is up on four legs, usually on wheels, with a lid that you can open or shut as needed.

If you want to build this, then buy a cheap barbecue pit as I have described. Take off the lid, which should come off with hinges. Then wheel the pit into the location it will be used. Puncture a couple of holes in the bottom and then fill with good potting soil.