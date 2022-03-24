Garden: Good gardening practices

Everyone is interested in gardening in the springtime while the weather is good. This is indeed a great time to be outside enjoying the best of Texas weather.

I thought it would be a good time to review some of the good gardening practices that you should employ in your landscapes in order to be successful here in Central Texas. We all want our plants to grow and produce for us, whether we are growing shrubs, flowers, vegetables or any other landscape plants.

After all, we do it for our enjoyment and to beautify our lives. So here are some gardening tips to make your gardens and landscapes the best they can be.

Soil

First, start with great soil. Most of the time, the soil that the builder leaves you in a new home, or the soil that is left behind when you buy a house that had former occupants is not the best here in Texas.

Our native soils are often shallow, rocky or lacking in nutrients for our plants. Even if we dig up our soil and remove all the weeds and rocks, the soil will probably be lacking what your plants need to thrive.

If you go to the local garden center, you may be bewildered by the selection of amendments that are available to add to your soil. I hate to say it, but I have even seen things that should never be added to Texas soils that are not located in the eastern third of our state.

So let’s clear up the confusion. In Central Texas our native soils are often lacking in organic matter. Don’t worry so much about whether your soil is acid or alkaline. The solution is the same. Add organic matter.

Fine, you say, what kind? Compost is the answer. Compost is organic matter that has been broken down into small, easily absorbed materials that your plants can take up to give them a nutritional boost.

And compost does more than that — it helps our heavy clay soil break apart and stay that way. The clay particles need to have plenty of compost mixed into them so as they reach for other clay particles, they will find compost instead.

If your soil has been unproductive and hard in past years you need to add at least one-third to one-half compost to what you already have in the bed. This will have the added benefit of raising the volume of soil in the bed so that it lies higher than the ground around it — a raised bed.

The soil will then retain enough moisture to keep the plants happy after a rain while draining away excess water. There are composts made out of all kinds of organic matter — leaves, mushrooms, twigs and so forth. It is good to have a variety of materials in the compost because the differing sizes of particles will give the soil more air spaces, which is a good thing.

Now you are off to a great start no matter what you plan to grow in the bed you have just created.

Watering

Next, efficient and effective watering is an important garden practice. In my opinion and that of many others, the best type of watering device releases water droplets close to the surface of the soil or even under your mulch.

The worst kind of water device releases small droplets into the air around the plants where half of it blows away and the rest wets the leaves, leaving a perfect breeding ground for diseases.

Drip irrigation is well worth the effort to install in your garden beds. It fulfills these requirements very well and takes a while to deliver the water to the plants. A slow, thorough soaking of the ground will give your plants just what they need.

Often when we water with a garden hose we think we have watered deeply enough, but since we are moving quickly through the garden with the hose, it becomes very easy to miss a plant here and there, or to only water the top inch or so of soil.

This can cause a very bad condition where the roots of the plants learn they must grow very close to the top of the soil to receive the water they need. Then the sun comes along and scorches them to death.

Then we wonder why our watering efforts didn’t help. Water deep, water without getting the leaves wet, and water slowly, and your plants will thrive.

Mulch

The last thing I want to mention is mulch. A 3-inch layer of organic mulch that completely covers the ground of the garden bed is essential to the dynamics of the practices we have discussed here.

It keeps you from having to pull weeds, conserves moisture, and helps cool the soil. It will also keep the soil from washing away should we get one of those storms that suddenly pours too much water all over our landscape.

In time, mulch will break down and become compost, so you are getting more than just one great product for your garden. The best mulch is a natural product, not lava rocks, white gravel or plastic sheeting (horrors!).

Put it on deeply and replenish it when it starts to break down. You should not be able to see any soil in the garden bed because it is nicely covered with mulch.

If you follow these simple practices, your garden bed will thank you with greater beauty and production. You will have a garden and landscape you can be proud of. Don’t take any shortcuts; do these things right away. ￼

Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.