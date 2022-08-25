Garden: Good plants to deal with bad drought

Many parts of the U.S. are suffering from prolonged drought conditions. This can be so heartbreaking to see your landscape suffering and not be able to water enough to save it.

Let’s look at some plants that we can add to our landscape that can take the heat and lack of water and still survive. Fortunately for us, there are lots of plants in this category.

Salvia

Salvias do quite well in drought conditions. There are actually hundreds of plants that belong to this group — everything from your Thanksgiving sage with which you season your turkey and dressing, but also many flowering plants that come in a wide variety of colors.

Most perennial salvias are fairly large flowering plants, so even though they may cost more initially, they will quickly fill in a large area and thus require less plants to do the same job. Most salvias will live for years and years without much care and very few disease or insect problems.

My salvias are all going on about 20 to 25 years now. Each year they come up and fill their space in the garden with blooms. Salvias come in reds, pinks and several shades of blues. Blue can be a hard color to find for the Texas garden, but salvias come in everything from a dark blue to one the color of a June sky.

The red ones are loved by hummingbirds. Your local nursery worker can direct you to many varieties that you will be eager to add to your landscape. About the only care they need is to be trimmed neatly back after the foliage dies in the winter.

If you want them to look their absolute best, then trim them during the growing season into neatly rounded shapes for fuller plants and more blooms.

Lantana

Another great flowering perennial that everyone should have in their garden is lantana. This plant is also drought-tolerant and insect-free.

It is covered all summer with lovely flowers in mostly yellow or lavender. The yellow varieties produce the best, but all varieties are great. They need the same care as described for the salvias.

Mexican Feather Grass

Another ornamental plant that does well in drought and heat is the Mexican feather grass. Once you get this plant started, it will reproduce via seeds and spread, but not in a pesky way. Just move it wherever you need some carefree, easy groundcover.

It looks great all year round. Its golden heads wave gently in the winter breeze, and in the summer it shoots forth green and resilient to the worst Texas can throw at it.

I use it as a foot-tall ground cover. If you trim it down in the winter, its leaves make its own mulch, which means that it helps suppress weeds, so it is really easy care. I find myself using it everywhere.

Althea

Altheas are a flowering small tree or large shrub. Even when they receive only a small amount of supplemental watering, they will still produce flowers all summer.

Right now I can look out my window and see my brave little althea. which is covered in lavender hibiscus like flowers, even though I have yet to water it this summer.

It is also free of any signs of disease or insect damage. Hummingbirds often visit this little tree to sip from its lovely flowers.

Esparanza

Esparanza is a large shrub covered in the heat of summer with big yellow flowers. It can take the heat and drought. Its name means “hope” and I think it is well-named.

When almost nothing else is blooming, it just keeps on and on showing off its pretty yellow flowers.

These plants are some of the best I can recommend to you for handling drought in the coming years. Let us also quickly review what you can do to help your plants get by with less water.

First of all, be sure that you cover all planting areas with mulch. This will keep the roots cooler and help whatever moisture that is in the soil not to evaporate.

It is essential to mulch in hot Texas summers. If you can water with a drip irrigation system, it will also help the water to reach the plants before evaporation occurs.

If you can’t put in a drip system, try using hoses that allow the water to ooze out slowly. Long, slow watering is key to plant health during drought conditions.

If at all possible, water as early in the morning as possible. If I could, I would start watering my lawn around 3 a.m. (on days that you are allowed to water).

If you have an automatic system, set it to start at about this time in the early morning. It will make all the difference.

I hope that these suggestions will help you find the best plants for the drought conditions we are likely to face more and more in the future.

Our water needs are reaching a critical point in many areas and this is going to be a recurring serious problem. Let’s tackle it with an education about what we can do to make the best of it. ￼