As I write this article, it is a beautiful early spring day. I feel inspired to share with you one of the most delightful experiences you can have in gardening.

Gardening has many pleasures, but few have more potential to please and delight us than getting into growing your own herb garden. My daughters and I both enjoy cooking, and we like to try all kinds of herbs. No one can make a better curry than my youngest daughter, and my oldest daughter’s Italian sauce is spectacular.

Let me share with you a few basics of herb gardening. You will need a site in full sun, unless you are growing your own herbal teas. Because mints are the staple of herbal teas, you can create a herbal tea bed with a bigger amount of shade than most other plants would need.

For the wonderful cooking herbs, you will need full sun. Prepare the bed well because many of the herbs will grow there year after year. Most herbs are quite tough and can withstand our hot weather, our unpredictable winters, and have very few insect or disease problems.

The one thing that almost all herbs need is good drainage, so dig in a lot of compost into the initial bed preparation.

Basil

Let’s look at when and what to plant. Basils need protection from freezes. Even a light frost will probably kill them, so be prepared to harvest all the basil before the arrival of winter and don’t plant again until it is nice and warm the next spring.

Basil is one of my very favorite herbs to use in cooking. There are countless flavors of basil. If you like Italian food, you must have a good selection of Italian basils. There are many of these, and rather than learning all the names, look for Italian-sounding names.

If any doubt is left, take a whiff of the leaves. They should smell like your favorite spaghetti sauce or pizza.

But don’t limit yourself to Italian flavor choices. One of my favorite foods is Thai, and there is a basil for that.

If you want easy to remember, it’s simply Thai basil. You may have to look around at larger nurseries for it — last year I think I went to about seven nurseries before I finally found it. You will love the exotic flavor and fragrance. Just thinking about it is making my mouth water.

Thai basil is sometimes paired with an herb with which you may be more familiar — cilantro. Of course, you will want this versatile herb for Mexican dishes, but combined with Thai basil it becomes an exotic, aromatic seasoning for Asian foods.

Speaking of another favorite food of mine — Mexican, there are good choices for cooking these spicy dishes.

Cilantro is wonderful, but let me caution you that it doesn’t like hot weather. Once it gets a taste of summer heat, it decides the best thing it can do is to bolt. It will go to seed.

Once this happens you might as well throw in the towel. I handle this problem by purchasing it at the grocery store most of the year. You can still get freshness and flavor when you combine it with chopped, home-grown tomatoes and onions or with Thai basil for a wonderful, fragrant Thai dish.

It is also a delicious combination in Chinese stir fry, as long as my daughter doesn’t catch me adding it. She doesn’t believe in mixing Thai and Chinese, but I am a rebel at heart. I love it all.

Other Herbs

Another good herb for most dishes, no matter what ethnicity, is garlic or onion chives. These grow so well here that they will escape your herb bed and grow all over your yard like weeds.

I tolerate this because it not only is great in all kinds of foods, but it is a darn good plant to hold back erosion when planted across a hill.

This Thanksgiving and Christmas, if you plant now, you can have most of your seasoning for your turkey and stuffing. Rosemary will grow into a large shrub. If you don’t want it that large, cut it down to a manageable size and bring in the fragrant trimmings to fill your house with its heavenly scent.

For stuffing you will also need sage, parsley and thyme. Each of these is really easy to grow. Sage might give you a little problem with disease, but not too bad. If so, keep it trimmed so that it has good air circulation and that will usually solve the problem.

You will find many other herbs to plant in your herb bed. I have tried so many I now have two herb beds as one was just not enough. Have fun exploring these at a good quality nursery. The owner of such an establishment can also give you many exciting ideas.

I recommend that you plant some little green onions here and there all over your herb bed wherever you can find a few spare inches. They go very well in the types of dishes that I have mentioned.

Have Fun

Whatever you do, have fun with your herb bed. You can also include most of these herbs in a butterfly garden if you are not a cook. Just be sure you add fennel to the mix.

If you want to do this, get a book on Southern butterfly gardens. You will need to know what to do in our part of the world for our species. A Yankee book on butterflies will not help!

Good luck with this wonderful type of gardening. It is a treat for both the senses of sight and smell. It will make your friends wonder when you became a gourmet cook. And best of all, herbs are easy and fun to grow. ￼