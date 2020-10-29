Garden: Herbs great for fall planting

Basil

The queen of the herb bed, in my opinion, is basil. The more I experiment with basil varieties, the more I love it. There are several varieties of basil. Sweet basil is the most commonly known variety. This is the kind to use in Italian dishes. It is also good in salads and casseroles.

Cooking with basil helps it keep its preferred rounded shape, as you will be trimming off the leaves each time. If harvested often it will not be able to form flowers, which it must never do if you are to have the most leaves to harvest at the best quality.

Basil also comes in Asian varieties, such as Thai basil. This is a whole other flavor that goes perfectly with Thai foods — another love of mine. Try some basil in the warmer parts of the year. It will live and produce until frost hits it. Replant each spring.

Salad Burnet

Salad burnet is an herb that is lesser known, but it is a great one to try. Salad burnet looks like a fern. Use it in salads. It tastes like cucumbers. It looks attractive grown with flowers and lettuces. Try planting it with nasturtiums and pansies (both have edible flowers).