Garden: Hot weather gardening

Every year we see the stress that comes from our Texas hot weather. It can be hard to know how to handle the heat problems this presents for our landscape. Here are some suggestions that are important when dealing with hot, dry weather.
First of all, it is important to know how and when to water when the temperature gets really hot and there has been little or no rain for weeks. If we get a cool, refreshing rain, we often think that this means that our gardens and yard are not in need of extra watering. This can be a big mistake.
Anytime that it rains, especially when it is hot, it is very important to make sure that there was enough rainfall to reach the roots of our plants. If it only watered the top few inches, the roots will not receive what they need. They may even start to grow upward in search of moisture. Then the hot sun will come out and dry those shallow roots out.
We want our plants to have roots that go as deep as they can grow. Anything short of this spells trouble for the Texas gardener. If a rain occurs and it didn’t almost flood your yard, go out to the garden and stick your finger in the soil as far as you can go. If it is not wet at the end of your fingernail, you still need to water to make up the difference.
If you did not receive any rain during the week, you definitely need to water. The very best method for garden beds to be watered is through a slow drip-irrigation system. If you have not installed such a system, then try to use soaker hoses to slowly drench the root systems without wetting the leaves of the plants.
Wet leaves invite fungal diseases to attack your plants. This is a big problem, especially with vegetables prone to fungus problems, such as tomatoes. If you don’t have a soaker hose, then watering with a good quality watering pitcher is fine, as long as you keep the water on the ground around the plants and not on the leaves.
Another Option
If you want to try something innovative, you can install ollas in your garden. An olla, which means “pot” in Spanish, is a clay pot that is made to be buried next to your plants. The olla is filled with water and then it slowly delivers moisture to the surrounding plants. This gets the water to the root zone, deeply watering your plants while the surface stays dry.
This promotes healthier plants and fewer weeds, because they are not receiving water when they sprout and start to grow. Of course, you must keep the weeds from getting big, or the roots could be longer than the roots of the vegetables and then the weeds will get all the water.
Since it takes quite a few ollas to saturate a garden completely, you may find, as I have, that they are prohibitively too expensive. All in all, drip irrigation will give you the best results for the money and will take less of your time. Just use a timer with the irrigation system so it will turn itself off after it is finished.
It will take a little experience as to how long you will need to water with any of these methods. Just use the finger test to make sure the water is going deep enough. This will depend greatly on the permeability of your soil. Your soil’s ability to absorb water will vary according to its composition.
Mulch Worthwhile
Another thing you can do to help keep the moisture level at optimum levels is to use mulch. All garden beds should be mulched with organic matter to a depth of at least 4 or 5 inches — 6 is even better. The soil will stay cooler. The moisture will not evaporate so quickly in the heat of summer. And as an added bonus, weeds will have a hard time growing through this mulch barrier.
Mulch can be made of tree trimmings, bark, or a combination of leaves, twigs and dried weeds (minus the seeds). Personally, I have found that a combination of commercial mulch and yard trimmings works best for my beds.
I also use a mulching mower to return the mowed grass tops to the lawn. These break down into a nitrogen source and help feed your grass. Because of this, I have not had to feed my lawn in many years.
If you follow these suggestions, your plants will thank you during the hot summers of Texas. Your vegetables will produce more, your flowers will bloom more abundantly, and your lawn will be green and thick through the summer months. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.