Garden: Hot weather gardening

Every year we see the stress that comes from our Texas hot weather. It can be hard to know how to handle the heat problems this presents for our landscape. Here are some suggestions that are important when dealing with hot, dry weather.

First of all, it is important to know how and when to water when the temperature gets really hot and there has been little or no rain for weeks. If we get a cool, refreshing rain, we often think that this means that our gardens and yard are not in need of extra watering. This can be a big mistake.

Anytime that it rains, especially when it is hot, it is very important to make sure that there was enough rainfall to reach the roots of our plants. If it only watered the top few inches, the roots will not receive what they need. They may even start to grow upward in search of moisture. Then the hot sun will come out and dry those shallow roots out.

We want our plants to have roots that go as deep as they can grow. Anything short of this spells trouble for the Texas gardener. If a rain occurs and it didn’t almost flood your yard, go out to the garden and stick your finger in the soil as far as you can go. If it is not wet at the end of your fingernail, you still need to water to make up the difference.