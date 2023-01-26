Garden: Making gardening easier

As I contemplated what to write about for my gardening column this month, I was in the middle of the worst flu I have had in many years. Perhaps that is what got me started thinking about making gardening easier for this year.

Now is a great time of the year to make some changes to your gardening tasks and habits so that you don’t have to work so hard. That sound good? Well, let’s get started.

The first thing that I am going to suggest is to look at some great examples of good gardening in our community. Of course, the Carleen Bright Arboretum is a great place to begin. As you look around, take some photos of what you see. Ask yourself, what kinds of plants are used in the garden? Are there any plants that you see in repeated plantings throughout the area? I guarantee there are.

Great plants in Texas are the ones that thrive in our environment, don’t need extensive cleanup or maintenance, and don’t have many worries in the area of diseases or insect problems.

What else do the gardens have in common? One thing for certain is going to be observable in the beds themselves. You will almost always see automatic watering systems and mulch covering every open area.

Proper Spacing

The plants, whether they are tiny flowers or large shrubs, will be spaced correctly — so that as the plants grow, they will not crowd each other and get in each other’s way.

One of the biggest mistakes I see is plants that have been spaced too close together. This costs more money in the beginning and ends with overcrowding and sometimes even bad health for the plants later on.

I know that a plant can be awfully small when you get it home from the nursery, but have patience and don’t plant more than recommended. The plant will grow to fill the area quite well without you spending more effort and money planting more than needed in a space.

Once you have been to the arboretum and taken photos and perhaps some notes as well, there are several places you may not have realized provide a good example of how and what to plant in our local area.

Good Examples

The first suggestion may surprise you. Go to your bank. Look at the landscaping. Banks in our area have done a wonderful job of landscaping. The plantings enhance the building and welcome visitors to the bank. Little maintenance is required.

Once again, you will see that plants are not crowded together. Easy-care shrubs and other plants such as ornamental grasses have been used to enhance the area without requiring fussy maintenance.

Soaker hoses have been discreetly placed under mulch in each bed to water automatically. The mulch holds in the moisture for the plants and keeps away weeds.

The last place that I suggest you visit is your local shopping center or mall. Waco has several of these that have impressed me with the way they have been planned and the selection of plants for the areas.

I am particularly impressed with Waco’s Texas Marketplace. The selection of shrubs, trees and other ornamentals enhance the appearance of the shopping center without any unnecessary upkeep. Take lots of photos.

Similar Approach

All these places I have named use the same plants. This is because whoever planned and executed these little mini oases of nature in an otherwise barren parking lot knew just what they were doing. Whoever you are, I applaud you.

Even with age, the plantings will persevere and look good for many years to come. You can do the same in your own yard.

Now that you have photos of the plants and ideas that you found, take your photos to your favorite nursery and show them what you want.

Be sure you ask them how far apart each plant should be planted. This will save you money and labor down through the years.

If you decide to get something else to go in the bed with these great plants, then let it be just a few annuals that you can place here and there to brighten things up.

I have imagined my death as follows: I collapse during a shoe shopping spree. A fellow shopper bends over me to see if I am alive.

I grasp his collar and pull him near so he can hear my last words.

“Tell my family I will miss them and see them again in heaven.” Then pulling him closer I strain to tell him one more thing. With my last breath I gasp out, “Tell all the gardeners, use mulch!”

I hope this emphasizes how important I believe it is to use mulch. Once you have done all this research, bought the correct plants, and even put in a watering system, if you don’t remember to use at least 4inches of mulch on top of the ground, you will not be as successful as you hope to be.

All the places I have mentioned mulch heavily. They can water less often and weeds are not a problem. Even where shoppers make a short cut through the gardens to reach the stores more quickly, the mulch helps cut down on the damage that could have been done by their feet without it.

It can also protect your garden beds from the little feet of your grandchildren cutting through the flowers in a rush to see grandma. I know; I am a grandma.

I hope you will start the new gardening season with some great ideas by looking around town to see what professionals have done. Then you can copy their ideas for your own, easy-care gardens this year. ￼